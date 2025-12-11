Adeleke’s Defection To Accord Not Important –Osun APC

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the acceptance of the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, by the Accord Party as a good riddance to bad rubbish.

It would be recalled that Governor Adeleke who quit the membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) about a week ago announced his defection into the Accord Party with fanfare at the Government House, Okefia, Osogbo, the state capital, on Tuesday.

Reacting to the gover-nor’s defection, A P C Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, said Adeleke and his supporters should know that his new membership of a new party cannot confer any special advantage on him, as the people of the state have discovered that he has been using deceits and subterfuge to run his wobbling administration.

According to APC Chairman, “Governor Adeleke has shown how selfish he is having abandoned the PDP and other members of the party elected on the platform of the party for personal goals alone just because of the crises being faced by the party.