Adeleke’s Approach To Governance Irritating – Osun APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of gross incompetence, administrative laxity and crass negligence which have denied the people of Osun the needed dividend of democracy from his eleven-month-old administration.

The Osun State Chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo, the state capital yesterday stated that it is disheartening that Adeleke has kept on running the government of the state as an extension of the business empire of his family’s dynasty in Ede.

Lawal queried Adeleke why it has become a herculean task for him to hold state executive meetings as it is observed that his government had held only one state executive meeting since July when it was inaugurated after much heckling and pressure from the leading opposition party.

The state APC chairman wondered why Governor Adeleke appointed commissioners eight clear months after the inauguration of his government when he knew that he would be allergic to holding executive meetings and running the affairs of the state like a sole administrator.

Lawal stated, “that the usual defence of the governor that he has been administering the state with his team comprising his Chief of Staff, the Secretary to the State Government, the Head of Service and his unelected and unappointed female sibling does not hold water as it is a standard tradition for all the levels of government to hold weekly executive meetings.”

He declared that if the Federal Executive meetings could be held every week unhindered, as well as executive meetings of other states, why is it a different ball game in Osun State under the administration of Governor Adeleke?

“When Governor Adeleke knew that he would be sidelining the state commissioners and special advisers by not involving them in the running of his government through the holding of quality executive engagements, why did he appoint them in the first instance?

“The record shows that the push-and-kick Governor Adeleke held his first prototype state Exco Meeting on August 30th, 2023 while the inauguration of the commissioners and special advisers was held on July 19th, 2023, after hues and cries from us.

“As I speak, Governor Adeleke has skipped the state Exco meetings six consecutive times: on September 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th, October 4th and 11th while there is no assurance that it will hold this week.

“The fact remains that Governor Adeleke is not mentally and administratively prepared to make a difference in the governance of Osun State, reason citizens could no longer breathe on account of his lack of capacity”, Lawal asserted.