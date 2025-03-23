Adeleke’s ambitious infrastructural development plan

Share

For Africa to fully accept the digital age, it must first address a vital foundation which is the development of infrastructure. Although, Africa has made significant progress in recent years, its infrastructure still lags behind another continents.

For instance, internet penetration stands at around 40 per cent, with a huge number of African nations struggling with poor supply of power and transportation networks. The scarcity of required infrastructure has stunted the development of digital technologies, thereby making it difficult for businesses and individuals to harness the full power of the Internet.

According to Wilson center.org, Africa has a big infrastructural inefficiency, most especially in the sub-Saharan region. Also, the African Development Bank (AFDB), says Africa still has massive infrastructure needs. It invests only 4 per cent of its GDP on infrastructure projects, compared with the 14 per cent of China alone.

ADB further stated that Africa must industrialize in order to end poverty and to generate employment for about 15 million youths who join its workforce annually.

One of the key factors challenging the progress of industrialization has been the inadequate production of stable infrastructures in power, water, and transportation services that will surely give organizations full access to thrive in complex industries.

New estimates by the AFDB suggest that the Africa continent’s infrastructure needs close to $130-$170 billion a year, with a financing gap in the range $676- $107.5 billion. This serves as a proof as to how far the infrastructural development in Africa is lacking.

Osun as one of the states in Nigeria has taken steps to ensure infrastructure growth which is the key to technological progression. Ademola Adeleke upon taken oath of office as Governor of Osun embarked on massive Infrastructural development projects.

On October 27, 2023, Governor Adeleke announced N100 billion infrastructural projects which includes the construction of flyovers. Residents of the state were astonished with the announcement, enquiring how such a huge and gigantic project could be implemented with the meager resources in the state.

Forty-five roads across the 30 local government areas in the state were selected for construction in the N100 billion infrastructure development plan for the state. “The infrastructural plan is purely state-sponsored without any loan from financial institutions. We are hitting the ground running immediately after this launch. We are complying with all procurement laws and due process.

New N157 billion projects

On Tuesday 11, 2025, Governor Adeleke unveiled a new set of N159 billion infrastructure development plan for the State, covering road construction, education, and health sectors.

The governor, while announcing the projects plan at the Exco Lounge, the State Secretariat, Abere in Osogbo, emphasised that his administration remains committed to completing all ongoing projects.

It will be recalled that Governor Adeleke in October 2023 unveiled a N100 billion infrastructure plan which covered road construction, health and education sectors across the State. Speaking on the level of completion of the first set of the N100 billion infrastructure projects, Governor Adeleke said “It is my honour to report that we have so far completed the reconstruction, rehabilitation and renovation of over 150 kilometers of roads, 200 Primary Health Centres, 99 schools, while several dualization and flyover projects are at various stages of completion.

“The Ilesa dualization project is 60 percent completed; the Ile-Ife flyover project is 60 percent completed; the Oke-Fia flyover is over 90 percent done, while the LAMECO flyover is about 50 percent executed. I am equally glad to inform this august gathering that the 1.5 kilometers across all the Local Government Areas of the State are almost completed. The Oke Gada bridge is almost 70 percent completed. We are pushing ahead with these mega projects. I assure the public of completion within this fiscal year. Our administration will not leave any project uncompleted.”

The governor assured that the funding for the projects would come from State Allocations, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and special funds without borrowing. He stated that the new round of project implementation would further deepen the local economy and thereby tackle poverty and create collective wealth.

The governor said, “We will also be cutting waste and costs while deploying our local content policy to boost the local economy. On the local content, Osun money will continue to flow within the Osun economy. We will continue to engage our local companies, local engineers, suppliers, and artisans.”

Massive Road Projects Across Osun

The government has prioritized several major road projects, focusing on improving connectivity, reducing travel time, and boosting commerce. Among the significant road projects is the Osogbo-Iwo-Oyo State Boundary Road, which will be constructed at N5.94 billion, and the Osogbo-Ikirun-Kwara State Boundary Road, allocated N13.7 billion. The reconstruction of Ejigbo-Isoko-Aye-Oguro Road has been budgeted at N3.02 billion, while N10.4 billion has been designated for the dualization of Odo Ori Junction to Adeeke Junction in Iwo. Rehabilitation of 32KM Ejigbo – Iwo Road in II phases. Phase I of 20KM to be completed at N11 billion.

Others are the construction of 8.5KM Iragberi-Ikotun-Ara Road at N4,345,992,620.00); Dualisation of 3.55KM State Secretariat Round About, Abeere – Ojoro Road, Phase I at N9.2 billion, dualisation of 3.85KM State Secretariat Round About, Abeere -Ojoro Road, Phase II at N9.7 billion; Dualisation of 1.25KM State Secretariat Round About, Abeere-Ojoro road, Phase III at N2.5 billion; Reconstruction of Ijebu Jesa-Ere -Ilahun – Ibokun with the reconstruction of the failed bridge at N8 billion

Dualisation of 4.5KM Ila township road at N12,6 billion, reconstruction of 32KM Ada – Ibokun Ilase-Idominasi in two phases. Phase I of 20KM to be completed at N10.8 billion; upgrading, lighting, and beautification of the State Capital’s major roads and Round Abouts at N5 billion for the road sector is N101.7 billion.

Further rehabilitation efforts include the Ejigbo-Iwo Road, where N11.25 billion will be used to repair 20 kilometers out of the total 32-kilometer stretch. The Iragberi-Ikotun-Ara Road will be constructed at N4.35 billion, while another N40 billion has been allocated for the dualization of major roads in Osogbo, Ila, and other areas. The government assured that both urban and rural communities would benefit from these road networks, eliminating years of neglect in some areas.

Education Sector

To improve the learning environment, the N2 billion set aside for education will be used to renovate schools across Ede, Ife, Ilesa, Ikire, Iwo, and Osogbo. The projects include rehabilitating classroom blocks, upgrading laboratories and school halls, and providing new learning materials and teaching equipment. Adeleke noted that this initiative aligns with his broader education reform strategy, which seeks to modernize school facilities and improve academic performance.

Healthcare

The health sector is also a major beneficiary of the infrastructure plan, with N2.76 billion allocated to complete the renovation of 124 primary healthcare centers, following the rehabilitation of 200 centers in the previous fiscal year.

“Quality healthcare must be accessible to every citizen. We are ensuring that primary healthcare centers are well-equipped, fully staffed, and capable of providing essential services,” the governor said.

Beyond facility upgrades, the government is also focusing on expanding healthcare services, recruiting more medical personnel, and improving the supply of medical equipment and essential drugs.

The funding strategy is intriguing – no borrowing, because revenue optimization has been the hallmark of Adeleke government. He reiterated that his administration will not take loans to fund these projects but will instead finance them through federal allocations owed to Osun State, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), and recovered funds from the Federal Government.

The governor emphasized that fiscal discipline and accountability would remain the guiding principles in executing these projects. “We are not borrowing because we have worked hard to recover funds owed to the state, and we are maximizing our internal revenue. Every project announced today has been carefully planned within our financial capacity,” he assured.

Since assuming office, Adeleke’s administration has already made significant progress in infrastructure development. In the last two years, the government has rehabilitated 150 kilometers of roads, renovated 200 primary healthcare centers, and upgraded 99 schools.

Additionally, the construction of dual carriageways and flyovers in Ilesa, Ile-Ife, and Osogbo is underway. The governor assured that all new projects would be completed within the stipulated timeframe and that no project would be abandoned.

“Osun people deserve the best. We are delivering on our promises and ensuring that every community, from urban centers to rural villages, benefits from development,” Adeleke said.

