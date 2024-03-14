Adeleke’s Alert on Security Threat in Osun Fabricated, Diversionary – APC

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of raising a false alarm regarding the security situation in the state. Recall that the governor in a statement on Tuesday raised the alarm that his government had uncovered plans by some people to, among other things; disrupt rural activities with a focus on schools, farmers and farming work.

Governor Adeleke alleged that intelligence reports at his disposal had also shown the intentional mobilisation of criminal elements in the state’s rural areas, raising grave concerns for the public safety.

Commenting on the development, Osun State APC Chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, yesterday said it was unfortunate that a state governor with full complement of paraphernalia of security could be raising an alarm on insecurity in his territory.

The state APC chairman added that it was disheartening that a loquacious governor, who junkets around the world in the name of attracting potential investors, would descend into grave pettiness of planting hoaxes in the media in order to divert attention of the public from his administration.