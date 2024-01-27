Adeleke’s Aides Attack Ogun NUJ Secretary, Other Journalists

The security aides attached to Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Friday, attacked the Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun State Council, Bunmi Adigun, in the Joga Orile area of Ogun State.

Adigun was at Joga Orile to report the conferment of a chieftaincy title of “Baba Oba of Joga Orile”, on the Osun State governor as part of his 66th birthday, by the monarch of the town, Oba Adeyemi Adekeye.

Adigun was attacked alongside his cameraman and other journalists at the venue of the event.

The fully armed security aides, some of whom were hooded, included men of the Nigeria Police, operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), and others dressed in camouflage.

Narrating his ordeal in the hands of the overzealous operatives, Adigun said, “I was there to cover the event for my station, which was duly paid for, so if not for this, I have no business, and I won’t even near Oke Ata not to talk of Joga Orile.

“The governor was amiable, but all the security details were unruly. They started behaving anyhow immediately when their governor arrived, pushing and harassing every journalist, even those who came with other special Guests from Osun State

“They pushed my cameraman and other cameramen. Thought that was enough until they got to where we were standing, I was harassed, and embarrassed, and they nearly tore my clothes and we were dragged.

“It was so tough as if it was a campaign gathering, a social gathering it was, and one could imagine how it would have been in Osun State”.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Council of NUJ has frowned at the attack on journalists by security aides to Governor Adeleke.

The NUJ in a statement by its Chairman, Comrade ‘Wale Olanrewaju on Saturday described the attack as “reckless and reprehensible”, insisting that the press must remain “free, unshackled, and empowered to fulfil its vital role in society”.

“It is deeply concerning that individuals entrusted with the responsibility of upholding law and order would resort to using excessive force and intimidation against journalists. Such actions not only undermine the integrity of the media but also erode the trust between the government and the people it serves.

“We urge Governor Adeleke to take swift and decisive action to hold the perpetrators of this attack accountable and to ensure that measures are put in place to safeguard the rights and safety of journalists as attacks on the press will not be tolerated in any form and that those responsible shall be made to face the full force of the law.

“As a unified body, we stand in solidarity with our colleague and strongly demand an immediate public apology to our colleague and a commitment from the Governor of Osun State to uphold the rights and safety of journalists.

“Any failure to address this matter with the urgency and seriousness it warrants will be viewed as a disregard for the rule of law and an assault on press freedom”, Olanrewaju said.