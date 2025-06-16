Adeleke’s Aide Distributes School Materials To Vulnerable Pupils In Osun

Share

In a move to strengthen grassroots education, the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Osun State Governor on Community and Grassroots Engagement has brought relief to some vulnerable pupils in Osun State , with the distribution of school materials to them.

New Telegraph reports that over 200 underprivileged pupils in Ila, Ila-Orangun Local Government area benefited from the essential school materials.

The initiative, spearheaded by Hon. Adetunji Ajala, was held on Monday, at St. Matthew Anglican Primary School, Ila Orangun and it aimed to support vulnerable children with items such as school uniforms, sandals, school bags, and educational supplies among others.

Speaking during the outreach, Ajala highlighted the dire conditions faced by many schoolchildren in rural communities.

The right activist said over the time he discovered that some children still came to school without schoolbags and other essential materials to aid learning.

According to him, he supported the children because their parents were having challenges in providing essential educational materials for them.

“We see young children walking barefoot after school, wearing tattered uniforms, and nobody pays attention. I believe it’s time we show them care—by starting with a few, we can spark hope across the society,” he said. “If I do my part and others do theirs, we can build a better society. This initiative is about showing love and giving hope to children at the grassroots.”

Ajala noted that the gesture is in alignment with the educational development agenda of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration. He emphasized that beyond material donations, the program seeks to inspire children to dream big, regardless of their background.

“We are not just giving them school supplies—we are planting seeds of encouragement. Every child deserves to believe in a brighter future, no matter where they come from,” he added.

Ajala called on both the public and private sectors to support similar efforts, stressing that sustainable societal change begins with small acts of compassion.

The outreach received commendations from several government officials and community leaders.

Speaking, High Chief Paul Ogurinade, the Ejemu of Ila Orangun, praised the donor, stating that it would alleviate the burden on many parents and boost school attendance.

“Many children have stayed away from school simply because they lack basic items like uniforms or sandals. This initiative brings great relief,” he said, calling for its replication across the state.

Hon. Adewuyi Moses, Technical Assistant to the Commissioner for Youth Affairs, applauded Hon. Ajala for his commitment to community development and for extending support to parents who are struggling to meet their children’s basic educational needs.

Share