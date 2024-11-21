Adeleke’s Aide Carpets Osun APC For Backing Officer In Alowonle Shooting

Share

Osun Governor, Ademola Adeleke‘s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, has criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state for defending a police officer accused of shooting Iyanda Alowonle within a police station.

Rasheed’s comments were made during an interview on Unique FM earlier on Thursday.

Rasheed who expressed shock at the APC’s justification of the officer’s actions, described it as “a blatant endorsement of lawlessness.”

He claimed that the officer, identified as Moses Lohor, had been posted to Osun with the intention of targeting officials of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and the state government.”

For months, Lohor has been intimidating and harassing PDP members and state officials,” Rasheed alleged.

“Several complaints have been lodged with the police authorities, but no action was taken. Now that the APC has openly defended him, we have evidence that his actions were politically motivated.”

The controversy stems from an incident where Alowonle, reportedly involved in a domestic altercation, was arrested for alleged illegal possession of firearms. While in custody, he was shot, an act Rasheed believes was an attempt to kill.

“What we are witnessing is an officer acting as a partisan enforcer,” he stated.

Rasheed strongly condemned the APC’s position, questioning its support for such actions.

“Is the APC suggesting that suspects can be executed without trial? Are they now advocating for jungle justice in police custody?” he asked rhetorically.

The spokesperson reiterated Governor Adeleke’s commitment to justice and due process.

“Governor Adeleke is a law-abiding leader who will never shield any criminal. If any state official violates the law, they must face the consequences. However, the police must remain impartial and serve all citizens fairly, regardless of their political affiliations,” Rasheed remarked.

In defending the officer, the APC had released a press statement that Rasheed described as a “new low” for the party.

“This is not just embarrassing for Osun APC but also for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It reveals their disdain for democracy and the rule of law,” he asserted.

Rasheed called on the Nigeria Police Force to investigate the incident thoroughly and ensure accountability.

“No officer should use their position to perpetrate violence under any guise. The police must demonstrate professionalism and neutrality in their duties,” he added.

The shooting of Alowonle has sparked widespread condemnation, with many calling for Lohor’s immediate suspension and prosecution.

Civil society groups have also urged the police to rebuild public trust by ensuring justice is served.

Rasheed concluded by urging citizens to remain vigilant and resist attempts to politicise law enforcement.

“We cannot afford a situation where partisan interests undermine public safety and justice. The people of Osun deserve better,” he said.

