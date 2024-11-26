Adeleke’s Administration Brings Stability, Infrastructural Devt to Osun – Adigun

Share

The Managing Director of Sammya Nigeria Limited, Mr Stephen Adigun, has described the last two years of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State as peaceful and bringing great infrastructural developments.

Adigun in a congratulatory message to Governor Adeleke and his deputy, Kola Adewusi on the occasion of their second-year anniversary in the office, said the administration has impacted positively on Osun State in terms of peace and steady progress in the last two years.

He said: “I congratulate His Excellency, Gov. Ademola Adeleke, a God-fearing personality who is endowed with the spirit of urbanity, and a sound mind as he marks his second year in office.

“We are proud to have a cool-headed man, with divine backing like you, to take Osun State to the next level that we are all yearning for.

“I acknowledged that the past two years of your administration had been that of divine participation. Despite the paucity of funds, you recorded monumental achievements in critical sectors in spite of other daunting challenges that you met on ground.

“While asserting that you had laid the necessary foundation for lasting and enduring progress in the area of Infrastructural developments in the state, I still wish God would give you more energy and good health to continue piloting the affairs of our dear state.

“I urge the people of Osun State to support Governor Adeleke and his government in an effort to raise the bar of socio-economic development in the State.

“it would be recalled that Governor Ademola Adeleke had declared that his administration would surpass the annual good governance target it set while assuming office on November 27, 2022.

“When he assumed office, he had benchmarks and deliverables according to each sector and he set milestones to achieve in health, education, infrastructures, ICT, agriculture, youth, and women among others. I looked back and I can tell you Adeleke performed beyond our expectations.”

Share

Please follow and like us: