Adeleke’s Aborted Defection Ahead Of 2026 Poll

In the last few months, the rumour mill was awash with Governor Ademola Adeleke’s planned defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this analysis, AYOBAMI AGBOOLA examines the undercurrents and the basis for consequent action

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State were in a verbal war after the Governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke, announced his decision to stay back in the party, citing resistance from the members of the APC as reasons for repudiation.

The governor who jettisoned plans to move to APC also declared alongside leadership of the party his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rule the country beyond 2027.

The aborted defection of the governor to APC sparked squabble among the members of the two parties, as both vowed to prove which of them could poll the most on the day of election, which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had scheduled for August 8, 2026.

The APC said Adeleke was rejected because he would be a liability and would hurt the integrity of the party. But the PDP, which insisted it would not join issues with the opposition party, said Osun people would decide and defend their votes in 2026.

Initial defection plans cracked PDP, sparked tension

On July 6, when the news of the defection plan of Governor Adeleke filtered into the air, many residents of the state said it was impossible, but when the reality set in, it eventually caused cracks in the state’s chapter of the PDP, the party that sponsored his election. It also fueled the tension raging in the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC.

The rumour sparked off with the recent visit of Adeleke, accompanied by his billionaire industrialist brother, Deji, and his global music megastar nephew, Davido, to President Bola Tinubu’s Lagos residence.

In fact, the political atmosphere in the state became increasingly charged as rumours of the governor’s possible defection to APC, spread. The defection rumour created cracks within the PDP and fueling heated debates among political stakeholders and residents alike.

Adeleke, who was elected on the platform of the PDP in 2022, was said to have considered a switch to the APC in a strategic move aimed at securing re-election in the 2026 governorship election.

Insiders within the state government and the ruling PDP claimed that discussions are at an advanced stage, with reports indicating that the governor has received assurances of support from high-ranking APC leaders at the national level.

In response to the speculations, members of both the PDP and the APC began to position themselves for the potential political realignment. While some PDP loyalists have openly expressed dismay and resistance to the alleged plan, others, including members of the governor’s cabinet, pledged their loyalty to Adeleke regardless of his political platform.

A recent high-powered executive council meeting convened at the Government House in Osogbo saw commissioners and political appointees reaffirmed their commitment to the governor’s leadership, hinting at a collective readiness to follow him should he switch parties.

However, this has deepened concerns among PDP loyalists who feel betrayed by what they described as an abandonment of the party that brought Adeleke to power.

Initial warnings

Some PDP loyalists in Osun have warned that any move by Governor Adeleke to defect to the APC could trigger a mass exodus of grassroots supporters to other parties, particularly the Action Democratic Congress (ADC).

Jide Ogunbiyi, a PDP chieftain in Osogbo, said Adeleke’s defection would be seen as “personal ambition over public interest,” stressing that the governor has enough goodwill to win re-election without switching parties.

“As for many of us, if Adeleke crosses over, we’ll consider moving to a platform that represents our values,” he said.

Similarly, political observers like Mrs. Grace Adekunle urged caution, noting that the defection rumours remain unconfirmed. Hon. Ade Alabi, a ward leader, added that while speculations have persisted, party faithful await a clear stance from the governor, warning that “defection could fracture PDP’s grassroots support in Osun.”

I remain in PDP

Following the series of agitations by members of the APC, Governor Adeleke retraced his steps and said he won’t be leaving the PDP for the APC. The decisions were made alongside the state leadership of the PDP, during a stakeholders meeting on Monday, July 21.

A communiqué signed by Governor Adeleke, his Deputy, Speaker of the Osun House of Assembly, former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and other PDP leaders reaffirmed Adeleke’s commitment to remain in the PDP amid defection rumours. The document clarified that the defection plan did not originate from Adeleke and faced strong resistance from APC members, who publicly criticized him.

The leaders emphasized Adeleke’s and PDP’s enduring popularity in Osun and urged members to stay united. They also declared support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 re-election, acknowledging his Osun roots, while endorsing Adeleke for a second term in 2026. The communiqué instructed party structures to uphold these resolutions and encouraged Adeleke to continue implementing his administration’s Five-Point Agenda.

Tantrums over U-turn

The Osun State chapter of the APC had dismissed Governor Adeleke’s attempted defection, labeling him a political liability. APC spokesperson, Kola Olabisi, accused Adeleke of seeking “asylum” in the party out of fear of losing re-election in 2026.

“You can’t criticize President Tinubu on radio and still pretend to be his ally in Abuja just for your desperate re-election,” Olabisi said, warning that Adeleke’s move was driven by self-interest, not genuine alignment.

Responding, Osun PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi, said the party remains focused on grassroots support and dismissed allegations of electoral malpractice. “We have no plans to rig the 2026 election. Our performance will speak for us,” Bisi maintained, expressing confidence in Adeleke’s re-election and pledging PDP’s eventual support for Tinubu’s 2027 presidential bid.

25 Osun lawmakers pledge loyalty

Amid the wave of defections hitting Osun PDP, 25 lawmakers elected on the party’s platform have pledged unwavering loyalty to Governor Ademola Adeleke, dismissing rumours of their possible exit.

Speaking in Osogbo, Speaker Adewale Egbedun said, “The 25 PDP members in the House are united, loyal, and fully committed to Governor Adeleke and the party. There is no division, no defection, no crisis. The rumours are simply rumours.”

He added that efforts were underway to bring the only APC lawmakers in the House into the PDP fold, stressing, “We are men of honour. We are not for sale. We hold the people’s mandate and will keep that trust with dignity and loyalty.”

Two Senators, 3 rep members defect

At the last count, five federal lawmakers from Osun elected on the PDP platform had resigned their membership of the party. The member representing Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Oluwole Oke, was the first to resign from PDP.

Senator Francis Fadahunsi, representing Osun East and his colleague, Olubiyi Fadeyi, representing Osun Central, also resigned their PDP membership.

Penultimate Wednesday, letters of resignation of Abimbola Ajilesoro, representing Ife Central/East/North/South in the House of Representatives and his counterpart, Sanya Ominrin, representing Ijesa South Federal Constituency, were obtained by journalists fuelling insinuations that some state lawmakers may also follow suit.

As defections from the PDP to the APC continue to dominate Osun’s political discourse, many grassroots residents remain firm in their support for Governor Adeleke, crediting his achievements in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and community projects.

In Ila-Orangun, community leader Pa Adebayo Akinrinmade described Adeleke’s road rehabilitation projects as life-changing, noting, “No realignment will shake our support. Those decamping forget how Adeleke lifted them politically.”

Similarly, Alhaja Mojisola Abdulfatah, a trader in Ila, praised the dualization of Ila township road, saying it’s the first of its kind since Osun’s creation. “We will stand by Adeleke beyond 2026,” she added.

In Ife, Miss Folake Ojo lauded the governor’s people-centric leadership, pointing to ongoing electrification, healthcare renovations, and the Lagere flyover project. “Decamping is more about personal ambition. Adeleke still has our vote,” she said.

For Ilesa resident Mr. Olufemi Adediran, Adeleke’s two-year tenure has outshined the efforts of past administrations. “He’s renovated schools, rehabilitated major roads, and done more for Ilesa than previous leaders, including those from here,” he noted.

In Osogbo, Mrs. Bilqis Lawal highlighted completed and ongoing road projects like the Oke-Fia Flyover, while Tunde Ajeigbe commended Adeleke’s ICT and youth empowerment initiatives, stating, “Even if he changes party, we will follow him.” Despite the elite-level political drama, residents say Adeleke’s grassroots appeal remains unshaken.