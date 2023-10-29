Adeleke’s 100bn Projects, Intention To Plunge Osun Into Financial Crisis – APC

Following the unveiling of the 100 billion naira Infrastructure Development plan project by Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, the state Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the governor of deliberate intention to plunge the state into avoidable financial crisis with an ulterior motive to fleece the state.

New Telegraph recalls that Adeleke had on Friday announced to the public the preparedness of his administration to construct flyovers, among other projects, at five locations in the state.

During the unavailing plan, the governor disclosed his plans to construct two flyovers in Osogbo, the state capital; one at Owode; one in Ikirun and the other one in Ile-Ife, within a period of one year.

Adeleke mentioned the rehabilitation of 345 health centres in the 332 wards in the state; phase two of potable water provision in 332 wards of the state; phase two of rehabilitation of 31 schools in the 30 mother local governments and the Area Office and recruitment of new teachers, reconstruction/rehabilitation of 45 roads of, at least, one kilometre in each of the 30 mother local governments, making a total of 45 kilometres.

The governor stated that the projects are self-sponsored without any intention of his administration to obtain credit facilities (loans) from financial institutions.

Commenting on the development, the Chairman of the Osun State APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo, on Sunday, described the Adeleke N100 billion development programmes scenario as “a scam skilfully designed to enrich some economic buccaneers close to the government”.

Lawal explained further that there could not be any other name for the phoney and white-elephant projects but a gross misplacement of priority in the hand of a person statutorily saddled with the responsibility of being the caretaker of the resources of the state.

The state APC chairman reminded Adeleke that since he said he would not borrow a dime to finance the projects, the citizenry deserves the right to know the source of the funding and the modality for its settlement as what we are talking of is not a family enterprise which activities can be effected under the table.

He stated that he found the development laughable as the Adeleke administration which could not successfully handle the earlier 332 boreholes it promised each of the wards in the state suddenly woke up to itemize some suspicious projects for execution within one year.

Lawal wants to know the moral consideration for the Adeleke government which is still hoarding N9 billion Federal Government fuel subsidy removal palliative meant to ameliorate the suffering of the people of the state four months after its payment into the coffers of the state government.

In Lawal’s words: “Adeleke should tell the world the economic importance of the proposed construction of a flyover at Owode Ede if not only to serve his ego as a native of Ede.

“Is there any justification for the construction of five flyovers at this time in the history of the state when the state government under Governor Adeleke is yet to come up with its planned succour for the people of the state when some other state governments have been dolling out the second or third tranche of their government’s support for the governed?

“What sense is therein, for a government which is yet to make a pronouncement on the acceptable minimum wage for its workers as initiated by the federal government, to toy with the plans to build five flyovers in the state at a time?