Adeleke: Why We Didn’t Embarrass Oyeto

The Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, has said that the senators from the state supported the nomination of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as minister in President Bola Tinubu’s administration, so as not to embarrass him.

The Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Senator Lere Oyewumi, had announced the unanimous support of the Osun senators for Oyetola, citing a directive of the state governor.

Adeleke, who spoke in Abuja, on the sideline of the meeting of the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday, explained that the election process was over, adding that it is time for Osun people to join hands for the development of the state.

According to him: “I told our senators to support Mr. Oyetola. There is no need to embarrass him by withdrawing the support of the three PDP senators. We have a state to develop and my focus on that goal is total.

“Political maturity is needed to build the Osun of our dreams. Poverty knows no party difference. So, we must support each other at all levels as long as Osun’s interest is at the centre stage.”

The governor also stated that his administration was working hard to develop the state business sector and called for partnerships with several federal and international agencies. – “I have the sense of urgency to change this label of civil service state.

We want our industrial sector to grow. So, we have to develop the abandoned free zone. “This will drive inflow of investment. We hope to get the SME industrial clusters off the ground. We need mini-industrial parks all over the Senatorial districts.

We are reviewing the Omoluabi economic zone to make it truly functional. “With the state cabinet in place, I seek to quicken the pace of our delivery.

That is why we are hosting several delegations locally and internationally. That is why we are targeting national and global agencies,” he said.