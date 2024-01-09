Adeleke Warns Appointees Against Corruption, Abuse Of Office

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has warned political appointees against corruption and abuse of office in their various ministries and agencies.

He gave the warning at the 2024 prayer programme organised by the state’s Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), held in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

At the event, however, PDP endorsed the governor as the party’s flag bearer for the party for 2026 guber polls.

Addressing party stakeholders and top officials of the state government, Adeleke said “from the outside, we are inside as officials of the government. Those yet to be reached will soon get accommodated. Those already appointed should be mindful of public service regulations.

“Let me use this opportunity to warn our party members holding various offices to be good representatives of the party. We are a party of law and order, due process and rule of law. We must comply with the law in all our doings.

“Appointees must know their rights and responsibilities. As board members, you are not to be involved in the day-to-day running of the agency. That is the turf of the management of the agency.

“But as a board, you have supervisory roles on the management in line with policies you set at your board meetings and in line with laws setting up the agency. All appointees must take note of this separation of functions.

“I had earlier warned all appointees to beware of self-serving posture. We are in office to serve the people. This administration will not tolerate corruption and abuse of office and powers either by appointees or management of the agencies.

“We will impose heavy sanctions on those who breach state laws”, Governor Adeleke told the party stakeholders.

While recalling the rot inherited from the previous government, the Governor said his team devised several strategies and tactics to provide much-needed solutions.

“Our efforts paid off in several areas. God provides us with wisdom and directions, leading to ongoing attention to workers’ welfare, infra upgrade, water provision, school rehabilitation and widening of health access to our people.

“Since we took over a year or so ago, we have launched a series of reconstruction efforts to achieve recovery. Your government since inception has equally been delivering democratic dividends to the good people of the state. Everywhere in Nigeria and abroad, our good work attracts commendation and applause from Osun people at home and in the diaspora”.