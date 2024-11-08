Adeleke Visits Lagbaja’s Wife, Pledges State Support For Family

Share

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on Friday paid condolences to the family of the late Chief of Staff, Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja.

Accompanied by the Commissioner for Federal Affairs; Hon Nike Adeleke, the Governor was received by the widow of the late General, Mrs Mariya Lagbaja and top army officers.

The State Governor signed a condolence register where he paid glowing tributes to the deceased whom he described as “a great son of Nigeria and Osun state”

A prayer session was also conducted with the Governor pledging full state support for the burial programme and the family after the burial.

Share

Please follow and like us: