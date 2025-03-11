Adeleke Unveils N159bn Infrastructural Projects

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has unveiled a new phase of infrastructure projects worth N159.1 billion, assuring residents that his administration will not resort to borrowing to fund the projects.

He emphasized that the projects would be executed through Federal Allocations, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), and funds recovered from the federal government.

The second phase of the infrastructural development projects aimed at further expanding the dividends of democracy to all corners of the state.

It would be recalled that the governor had in October 27, 2023 unveiled N100 billion infrastructural projects with an assurance that, his administration would construct five Flyovers to ease traffic accidents and traffic jams in the state.

Unveiling the new set of the projects at Exco lounge, Governor’s office, Abere, Osun State, Adeleke hinted that, the new projects, which cover the works, health, and education sectors, was a continuation of his efforts to develop the state’s infrastructure and improve the lives of the citizens.

The new projects, according to the governor, include the reconstruction and rehabilitation of several roads, renovation of schools and health centers, and construction of new infrastructure facilities.

Providing a detailed breakdown of the budget, Adeleke highlighted his government’s plan to accelerate infrastructure development without burdening the state with debt.

“We are embarking on another round of massive infrastructure upgrades, covering roads, schools, healthcare, electrification, and water projects.

“I assure our people that we will not take any loans to execute these projects. We will finance them through careful planning, revenue optimization, and federal allocations due to Osun State,” he said.

The N159.1 billion infrastructure budget is spread across multiple sectors, with the largest share of N101.8 billion allocated to road construction and rehabilitation.

The administration also earmarked N2.76 billion for the renovation of 124 primary healthcare centers, while nearly N2 billion has been set aside for education sector improvements, including school renovations and upgrades.

Additionally, more than N50 billion has been committed to electrification, water supply, and urban renewal projects, ensuring that critical infrastructure reaches every part of the state.

Adeleke explained that these investments are not just about physical development but also about stimulating economic growth, creating jobs, and reducing poverty.

“Every kobo spent on these projects stays within Osun. We will engage local contractors, employ our own people, and ensure that our money circulates within our economy,” Adeleke assured.

