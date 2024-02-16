Adeleke Unveils Food Security Plan, Preaches Unity On Economic Crisis

24 hours after President Bola Tinubu’s meeting with state governors, Governor Ademola Adeleke on Friday unveiled his government’s food security plan as he advocated national unity to resolve the current national economic crisis.

The Governor who attended President Tinubu’s briefing with Governors on Thursday was at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture during which he opened up on the extensive agenda of the state government on food security and expanded food production.

Hosted by the Federal Minister of Agriculture, Senator Abubakar Kyari, the Osun Governor accompanied by his Commissioner for Agriculture, Tola Faseru said “These are emergency eras in the economic life of this nation.

“We therefore have a duty to look and act beyond partisan politics and ensure collective efforts towards restoration of normalcy. A federation works best when component units join hands for the common good”, the Governor told the minister.

“ It is in that line that I am here today. The first reason is to brief you on what the Osun state government is doing on the issue of food security and the ongoing economic challenges facing the nation.

“Mr President yesterday briefed the state governors on the state of the nation. He outlined several steps state governors should take to stem the crisis of food security and inflation.

“ I am happy to report that the Osun government has been very proactive. First, we are setting up a State Security Trust Fund to mobilise financing for security agencies. This is going to be private-sector driven.

“Secondly, I have conveyed a food security meeting for Monday to brainstorm on how to further secure our farmlands. I will be meeting representatives of the Hunters Association and the Amotekun commanders alongside the civil defence and police services. The goal is to strengthen farm security.

“Our administration is also working on Small Farmers’ Equipment Lending service. This is to ease the access of small-scale farmers to tractors and other needed machinery. We are meeting this week to finalise the plan ahead of the onset of the rainy planting season.

“To expand food production, we are also pushing to implement a City to Farm programme. This was designed to encourage young small-scale farmers. This will expand production and also engage our youth.

“This is alongside our plans for regional farmers’ markets where off-takers can meet farmers for exchange and market relationships. We need your technical support to implement many of the listed areas.

“On a more general level, our administration recently unveiled a Cocoa Revival plan for the state. It involves several activities which focus on moving Osun from 3rd to 1st cocoa producer in Nigeria. We seek a partnership with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture on this.