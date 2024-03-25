Adeleke Turns Sod For Construction Of Hajj Transit Camp

In fulfilment of his promise of constructing a modern Hajj camp in Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke on Monday turned the sod for the construction of a Hajj transit camp for the state pilgrims to ease their movement to Saudi Arabia.

Adeleke while speaking at the event witnessed by political office holders, traditional rulers as well as religious leaders, bemoaned a situation whereby Osun state is the only state in the South West without a hajj camp.

The Governor said he would do everything within his reach to ensure the completion of the project within a short period of time. Adeleke also vowed to assist the pilgrims amidst the high cost of things.

He said: “I am told Osun is the only state in the South West without a hajj camp. This must no longer be the case. If the previous government did nothing, we have a duty to provide a befitting camp. Osun must not be left out.

“Why will it be only Osun State that does not have a camp for pilgrims? I pronounced it two days ago and we are here today to the glory of Allah laying the foundation. Since we have laid the foundation, work starts immediately, so that they will be happy anytime they are going to Hajj, they will gather here relax before they embark and after the journey”, he said.

Speaking, Commissioner for Home Affairs, Rasheed Aderigbigbe appreciated the governor for yet another promise fulfilled

According to the Commissioner, Osun State remains the only State that has no Hajj Transit Camp in the southwest.

“I want to sincerely and wholeheartedly thank His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Sun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke for yet another promise fulfilled.

“For the purpose of easy movement of Pilgrims and accommodation before the movement to the airport, a hajj camp is necessary and indeed imperative. Thus, the Governor promised that he would do everything possible to ensure the State has its own hajj camp. Hence today’s event Glory be to Allah for making it a reality.”

The event was witnessed by the Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi, Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, Chief Imam Of Osogbo, Sheikh Musa Animashaun, President, Osun Muslim Community, Sheikh Mustapha Olawuyi among many other Islamic clerics in the state.