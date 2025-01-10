Adeleke Turns Attention To Adire Fabric For Osun’s Economic Devt

Share

The source of the indigo dye are the many species of genus indigofera called elu among the people which are sometimes cultivated, but which often times grow wild throughout Nigeria.

Of these different varieties, indigofera tinctora is the most commonly used because it produces a dark blue colour of great colour fastness.

The name indigo was derived from the Latin word indicum, implying; ‘from India.’ This, however, does not imply that the plant was introduced into Yorubaland from India or any other place.

The Yoruba’s method of preparing the indigo leaves and the alkali medium have been described in detail by Picton and Mack9 and Stanfield10 respectively.

Pattern dyeing in one or more patterns is found in most parts of Africa with the formation of patterns with small and large circles found among the Yoruba and generally throughout West Africa.

Adire, patterned or resist-dyed cloth is a popular industry in many Yoruba towns and the name is coined from two Yoruba words; ‘adi’, meaning; ‘to tie’ and ‘re’ which means to dye’.

The name adire therefore, identifies the particular cloth produced by the people and the process of its production. Truly many of the methods of resist dyeing are so basic that they might evolve anywhere as a result of turning an accidental discovery into a technique.

Fabrics in Osogbo

The products of tying and dyeing of fabrics are called ‘adire’ cloths among the Yoruba; its production and use is believed to have evolved among the Yorubas Traditionally, the production chain of ‘adire’ presents job opportunities for the locals in different vocations such as dye experts, designers, cloth sellers and distributors.

Researchers note that the craft used to be a family business in Osogbo, which has become popular and acceptable among Nigerians and the neighbouring countries, irrespective of its origin.

Certain notable and large Yoruba cities traditionally noted for Adire are Osogbo, Ibadan, Ede, Ondo and Abeokuta. There are several other centres, but they were either not as large or active or of international reckoning as the centres in the aforementioned five cities.

Of all the centres, Osogbo is traditionally renowned as the home of indigo, and the “home of dyeing” “Osogbo ilu aro.” The people are as good as dyers as to elicit the Yoruba saying, “Aro nbe l’Osogbo, omo eniyan ni mbe nile Ibadan.’’

It is Indigo that dominates Osogbo while large human population dominates Ibadan. At the peak of the demand for indigo-dyed fabric for export, many adire producers in Abeokuta had to take their cloth to Osogbo for dyeing, while its neighbouring town of Ede supplied Abeokuta dyers with indigo balls.

Historically, adire making was introduced into Abeokuta, a town founded in 1830 by Egba settlers of Ibadan, who returned to Abeokuta, after fleeing from the result of the 19th century civil war.

One of such early settlers was Balogun Coker Sowemimo. The remains of old dye pots at Sowemimo compound at Ita Baale, Olugbode, Ibadan attest to this.

Boost for economy

Osogbo, the state capital of Osun, is believed to be one of the major towns where adire fabric making is both culture and industry.

Adire is the major local craft by the women who use variety of dye techniques in their entrepreneurial and artistic efforts to produce various designs of textile for both the local and national markets.

Leveraging the job opportunities presented by this sector, Osun State government recently took a decision to provide training and support for entrepreneurs to access skills on adire fashion.

In the state government’s view, the initiative would drive the industry, create jobs and improve the livelihoods of communities.

The government said it is supporting small firms to move up the value chain, with potential for neighbourhood growth and development by upgrading the textile design and fashion production hub in the state.

Adeleke’s plan

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has said his administration will support market development and design growth for the fabric in the state.

Adeleke disclosed this while unveiling the official logo for Adure Osun Festival in Osogbo, adding that the present government under his watch will develop the capacity of industry players towards superior presence in the market in 2025.

He stressed that the state will be hosting Adire industry events to upgrade the stakeholders. The governor called on the stakeholders to join to government to make Osogbo the adire hub of Nigeria. Adeleke also disclosed that he will develop a sector based policy that will encourage entrepreneurs in this field.

According, to him: “It is without any doubt whatsoever that Adire has become a global cultural trend that we must harness Today we historically celebrate the origin of Aro and the advent of adire in Osun State and Osogbo in particular, with lle Aka being a prominent community for the production of adire though it is worthy to note that Aro and Adire also have a place in Ede at lle Akoda and other prominent cities in Osun State, with Elu leaves being used traditionally as a formidable dying material.

“Today the trend has changed with modern technological advancement, with the use of colourful imported dyes from Germany and China.

“It is a known fact that some Southwest states have been propagating the adire culture for a while now. But like they say it is never too late. Hence this giant stride been taken by the Governor Adeleke-led Administration.

“Adire Osun Festival is a very futuristic youth engaging and empowering project. Adire Osun Street Carnival is the highlight of the Adire Festival and it will en – compass the different zones and local government areas of Osun State The governor further stated; “This major revenue earner will boast the culture and tourism potential of Osun State as well as create empowerment opportunities for our timing youth population.

“Osun is the home of adire. From Osun, adire spread to other states and regions. As the originator of this unique fabric, the Osun State Government has resolved to actively support and promote this brand.

“We will also support market development and design growth for the fabric. From 2025, our government will develop the capacity of industry players towards superior presence in the market.

“I will be the chief promoter of the creative industry as a professional myself. I will market the sector and especially the Adire brand among comity of states and nations.’

’ Adire Carnival Speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Creative Economy Events and Entertainment, Tunde Laface, disclosed that Adire has become a global cultural trend that must be harnessed.

Laface commended the Adelekeled administration for the giant strides in promoting the culture of Yoruba race.

He said: “Adire Osun Street Carnival is the highlight of the adire Festival and it will encom – pass the different zones and local government areas of Osun State.

“Ladies and gentle, the growth of Calabar Carnival which has grown to become the biggest carnival in Africa is a test case that we must emulate but in a more Yoruba culturally divergent form.

Governor Donald Duke at the time saw the long-term vision. “While other states were following the path of oil he saw enter – tainment and believed in its future dominance.

Adire Osun Carnival will be specifically modelled to celebrate the culture of Osun State and its people in a carnival-like atmosphere “All the costumes to be used will be made from very colourful adire fabrics to showcase creativity.

Adire Osun Street Carnival will celebrate our people and our ways in a very colourful atmosphere “We aim to develop a carnival that will change the culture and creative trajectory of Osun State in the next couple of years.

If you recall, our Governor (Mr Creativity), rode to fame and prominence on the platform of entertainment, this will be exemplified in the turnaround trajectory of the Adire Osun Festival.

“Osun State will be become a major entertainment hub with the strategic implementation of the Adire Festival project on a yearly basis with the overwhelming support of the government and corporate organisations.

“In order to advocate for continuity, we implore the Osun State House of Assembly, ably led by Honourable Olawale Egbedun, to enact a law rectifying the hosting of Adire Osun Festival, consistently on a yearly basis, like the Calabar Carnival, which has become a major culture and tourism attraction.

“Today in Cross River State civil servants earned double pay in December without working for a day.”

Wednesday as Adire Osun Day

In line with his avowed mission of transforming adire into a major economic activity and earner for the state, Adeleke proclaimed Wednesday as adire Osun Day.

Adeleke directed all public officers to start the wearing of Adire Osun every Wednesday. The governor also unveiled plans to create a mini-industrial clusters to support the adire industry and other craft sub-sectors in the state.

A statement by Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to the governor, indicated a circular issued by the Head of Service, Mr Ayanleye Aina, that the directive affected all categories of public servants across ministries, departments, and agencies of government including tertiary institutions, local governments, local development council, and area offices.

Adeleke noted that the adoption was a development, of its unanimous approval by members of the State Executive Council following its presentation at the last meeting.

The governor explained that adire has its source from Osun State, noting that the new decision will re – assert the traditional claim of Osun to the adire genre.

The governor further disclosed the resolution of a bilateral meeting with his counterpart from Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun, of hosting an annual celebration of Adire Day. He added that all political appointees are expected to comply with the directive.

Share

Please follow and like us: