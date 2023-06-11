Adeleke To Unveil Subsidy Removal Palliatives – Spokesperson

Governor Ademola Adeleke will soon unveil palliatives to cushion the effect of the recent fuel subsidy removal.

The Spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, the state capital.

Speaking on IMOLE AYO, a sensitization programme promoting the activities of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration on OSBC Radio and Television channels, the Spokesperson said the planned intervention will cover support for public transport, monitoring of fuel stations and public sector work time reviews.

He said top officials are finalising the state palliative plan in line with the directives of Governor Adeleke.

According to him, the Governor’s plan is to be sustainable, impactful and result oriented.

“Mr Governor is set to announce the state plan to cushion the effect of the hike in fuel price. Our Governor is pro-people and pro-worker.

“He wants an all-encompassing intervention in which all strata of the society will benefit”, the Spokesperson said in the Yoruba language phone-in programme.

Mallam Olawale stressed that the governor is working tirelessly to make life bearable for the people of Osun State in all ramifications

According to the spokesperson to the governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke should be commended for being prudent in the management of the state resources explaining that the meagre resources are being used to provide social amenities across the state

Mallam Olawale Rasheed assured all communities, towns and villages that are yet to benefit from developmental projects embarked upon by Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration that, the gesture will soon reach their areas

He urged all and sundry to support the present administration in Osun State with prayers and through payment of their taxes for them to continue enjoying the dividends of democracy.