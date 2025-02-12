Adeleke To Reward Best Students With SSCE Scholarship

Share

In a landmark initiative aimed at promoting academic excellence, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has unveiled the “Imole Statewide Public and Private Schools Students SSCE Scholarship” to reward best-performing students in the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) across the state.

The scholarship supported by Electronic Collections Group (ECG), is designed to recognize and support outstanding students from both public and private schools in all 30 local government areas and the area office of Osun State.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Education, Dipo Eluwole, said the initiative will award a N1,000,000 scholarship to the overall best student in the state.

Additionally, each of the best students in both public and private schools per local government will receive a N100,000 scholarship award.

Beyond individual student awards, the best-performing public and private schools will also be granted a N500,000 educational support fund to enhance their academic programmes.

Furthermore, to recognize the role of educators in shaping academic excellence, teachers of the best students from both public and private schools in each local government area will be rewarded with exciting gift items.

