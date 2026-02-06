Adeleke To Police: Unseal Amotekun To Contain Banditry, Kidnapping

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has warned against the spillover of banditry and kidnapping from Kwara State into Osun, urging the police to immediately lift the ban on Amotekun operations to combat the emerging threats.

Reacting to another case of kidnapping at Ora Igbomina area, the Governor said the state is handicapped in its security response as the Amotekun service has remained sealed by the police, with her top officers in detention without trial for several months.

Governor Adeleke, in a statement signed by his Spokesperson Mallam Olawale Rasheed, posited that the Amotekun service had developed the containment expertise, especially in the rural border areas, submitting that the police’s shutting down of the service operations has created a big gap being exploited by bandits and criminals.

Governor Adeleke, who called on the Inspector General of Police to charge those detained in court and unseal the service, stated that further delay may endanger the rural population and open the state to further criminal infiltration.

“I am taking this matter to the public domain in view of another kidnapping at Ora Igbomina. Closing down Amotekun exposes the Osun people to serious risks. I call on the Inspector General of Police to unseal Amotekun and allow its operatives to secure my people across the grassroots.

“Those officers in detention should be charged to court after several months of incarceration. Any further delay in the unsealing of Amotekun will further jeopardise the safety and security of our people”, the Governor was quoted as saying after a closed-door security meeting.