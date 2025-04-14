Adeleke To Police: Stop Activities Of APC Chairmen In Osun

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed the Commissioner of Police to stop ongoing imposition of alleged illegal taxes on market operators and forgery of council documents by reinstated chairmen, elected during the administration of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

In a statement issued by Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to Adeleke yesterday, described the development as inimical to sustenance of law and order at the grassroots.

The governor further instructed the police Commissioner to invite the affected council chairmen for questioning for falsifying council documents, collecting dubious revenue through illegal documents and for imposing and collecting illegal revenue from market operators.

According to the statement, Governor Adeleke in his directive to the Commissioner cited Boripe Local Government where the court-sacked chairman inaugurated a revenue task – force which forged and printed out some council documents purportedly for internally generated revenue (IGR).

