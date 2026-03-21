Adeleke To Oyebamiji: Answer Questions About Your Records Of Service

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, has challenged the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Oyebamiji to answer stewardship questions raised about his records of service.

The Governor, in a statement signed and made available to journalists by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, on Saturday asked: Is Bola afraid of his past?

According to the statement, Adeleke stated this while addressing citizens and residents at the Government House last night during eid al-fitr celebrations recalled that he was asked over 20 questions by the opposition to which he responded in detail within hours.

“I notice Bola was questioned on 30 grounds over his services at Osun Investment company, finance ministry and inland Waterways.

“Curiously, close to three weeks after, the opposition candidate has kept mute. What is happening to accountability and transparency?

“Osun people deserve answers to those critical questions about Osun assets and its management while Bola was in charge.

“The people want answers to those dark points in state finance management while Bola was the finance commissioner. Why is he scared of coming clean?”, the governor was quoted as saying.

Governor Adeleke who said his administration was the most scrutinised in the recent history of Osun state said some of the questions Mr Oyebamiji refused to answer confirm doubts about his competency for the governorship among the citizenry.

Governor Adeleke reassured the citizens that his updated five point agenda will take Osun to a new level of sustainable development, declaring that “While I have since unveiled my governance agenda, Bola is still grappling on what agenda to present to the public.

“While I have presented my scorecard across the sectors in the last three years plus, the opposition candidate is dodging questions about his service in government.

“Osun people prefer continuity and won’t trust a candidate who failed miserably in past assignments.

“While Osun state garners recognitions and commendation through nationally verified platforms and bodies, the opposition has nothing to show or campaign with except their legacies of anti-labour policies, huge infra deficit, low examination ratings, half salaries and unpaid pensions among others.

“The opposition candidate must be envious of our achievements namely; best state in the South west for health care access, one of the top nine states in budget transparency; movement from 33rd position under APC to number 7th in national examination rating; reduction of Osun debt stock by over 40 percent, reduction by 40 percent of state infra deficit from 80 percent in 2022; one of the 10 leading states in digital economy among others”, the governor was quoted as saying.