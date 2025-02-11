Adeleke To Launch Statewide SSCE Scholarship For Best Students In Osun

Share

In a landmark initiative aimed at promoting academic excellence, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has unveiled the “Imole Statewide Public and Private Schools Students SSCE Scholarship” to reward the best-performing students in the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) across the state.

The scholarship supported by Electronic Collections Group (ECG), is designed to recognize and support outstanding students from both public and private schools in all 30 local government areas and the area office of Osun State.

A statement issued by the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Hon. Dipo Eluwole, stated that the initiative will award a ₦1,000,000 (One Million Naira) scholarship to the overall best student in the state.

Additionally, each of the best students in both public and private schools per local government will receive a ₦100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) scholarship award.

Beyond individual student awards, the best-performing public and private schools will also be granted a ₦500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) educational support fund to enhance their academic programs.

Furthermore, to recognize the role of educators in shaping academic excellence, teachers of the best students from both public and private schools in each local government area will be rewarded with exciting gift items.

Speaking on the initiative, Hon. Eluwole emphasized the government’s commitment to improving education standards and fostering intellectual growth among Osun students.

He urged teachers and school administrators to prepare their students adequately for the 2025 WAEC SSCE, ensuring they perform exceptionally well to qualify for the scholarship awards.

The winners of the scholarship will be officially announced upon the release of the SSCE results.

