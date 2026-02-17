Adeleke To Delegation: We Want Nigerian-Canadian Subnational Economic Initiatives To Grow

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has called on the Canadian High Commission to join hands with his government on the drive to open new partnership between Nigerian and Canadian subnational governments.

The governor made the request yesterday while hosting a delegation of the Canadian High Commission led by the Deputy High Commissioner, calling the initiative “a timely option in view of global economic realignment”.

Accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi, the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye and the Head of Service, Elder Ayanleye Aina, Adeleke said: “Osun State presents to Canada a test case for expansion of economic and trade relations.

“I recognise the strong diplomatic and economic ties between Canada and Nigeria, built on shared democratic values and mutual respect. “I am glad that we are jointly building on partnership to extend the Nigerian-Canadian trade pact to sub-national levels of both countries.”