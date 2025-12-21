Adeleke To Critics: I Have Delivered Across All Sectors

Governor Ademola Adeleke has responded to critics of his administration, urging them to judge his performance by the records of his governance over the past three years. He affirmed that his administration has delivered good governance across all sectors of Osun State.

Speaking at the Iwude Ijesha carnival in Ilesa on Sunday, Adeleke said leadership is not about stern-looking figures in corridors of power, but about positively impacting the lives of the people.

“Governance is about making a direct positive impact on the lives of the people. Judge me on my records, outputs, and agenda as a governor. That is the best globally accepted parameter to measure leadership,” he said, earning applause from the audience.

The governor recounted the developmental challenges facing Ijeshaland when his administration assumed office in late 2022, highlighting environmental degradation from illegal mining and mismanagement of resources.

He noted that his government launched a mining sector reform, secured Osun’s share in the Segilola Gold Project, and initiated a continuous river cleanup program.

Adeleke also addressed the Ilesa Water Project, previously plagued by corruption, stating that anti-corruption measures have restored the project and it is now set to continue with support from the Islamic Development Bank.

Highlighting achievements in infrastructure and education, he noted that his administration has completed the dualisation of Ereja Palace Junction to Brewery Junction with solar streetlights installed.

He also fulfilled the late Adimula’s request for the University of Ilesa, ensuring local content in leadership appointments and offering nearly 100 accredited courses, while upgrading infrastructure for a conducive learning environment.

The governor emphasized Ijesa representation in his administration, noting key appointments in agriculture, environment, health, local government, and cooperative empowerment.

He also highlighted partnerships with the Palace of Adimula on industrialization, aiming to boost Ijesa’s entrepreneurial potential.

Looking ahead, Adeleke revealed plans to enhance transport connectivity, including a leg of Osun’s upcoming airport in Ijesaland and potential linkage with the national railway line, to position Osun East as an industrial hub.

He concluded by urging Ijesa citizens to renew their commitment to the joint mission of advancing the state’s development, saying, “We must not allow political and developmental setbacks to afflict us again.”