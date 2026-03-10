Adeleke To APC: Your N300bn Loan Allegation, Attempt To Cover Up LG Fund Hijack 

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is scheming to divert attention from what he described as its criminal hijacking of N250 billion belonging to Osun local governments by spreading what he called baseless rumours of an alleged plan by the state government to borrow N300 billion.

Responding to the allegation levelled against him, Adeleke, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, denied any plan to take such a loan with Unity Bank alongside the authentic council chairmen.

The governor mocked the APC for its conduct over the alleged hijacking and illegal disbursement of parts of over N250 billion belonging to Osun local governments.

“Osun APC and UBA are already facing criminal trial over their mishandling of Osun LG funds. Those who diverted and squandered Osun LG funds will surely be brought to book. Justice will surely be served.

“The mob occupation of the council secretariats and the diversion of LG funds into the pockets of cronies are major albatrosses for Osun APC and its chieftains. Osun voters and the law won’t spare those involved. Aside from legal accountability, Osun voters will electorally punish APC impostors and illegals inflicting hardship on the Osun grassroots.

“The Osun State Government under Governor Adeleke is not in the business of criminal deals with financial institutions like the Osun APC. Mr Governor is focused on completely cleaning up the fiscal, infrastructure and social mess inherited from the Oyetola/ABO administration,” the statement from the governor’s office noted.