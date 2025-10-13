Adeleke Tasks Political Class On Good Governance Delivery

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has tasked the political class in and out of government to prioritise delivery of good governance to strengthen and enhances citizens’ faith and trust in the democratic process. The governor dropped the admonition early today after his arrival in Nigeria after few days of medical check up abroad.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the governor said: “I am glad to be back after few days off. We are energised to continue the task of delivering on good governance. “That is basically the whole essence of politicking.

That is what I am committed to. “Political class must deliver on good governance. We cannot joke with the rule of law. “We must be accountable and transparent.

We must serve only the interest of the people, not our selfish agenda. “We must build consensus among ourselves. Any fight over power must be within the rule of law and welfare of the people. “Any politics that hurt the people is condemnable. We must seek power to serve the people, not ourselves.”