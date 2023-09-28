Adeleke Tasks Muslims on Togetherness, Faith

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has called on Muslims in the state to use the occasion of the birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) to further sow the seed of peace and unity, noting that the key to a sustainable world is harmony and cohesion.

The governor, who referred to the birth of the Prophet as a moment of profound significance for Muslim ummah, said the guiding light which the Holy Prophet serves to humanity must not be lost on every Muslims.

While congratulating Muslims on the commemoration, Governor Adeleke in a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, charged them to be guided by the exemplary life of compassion, justice, giving, kindness and humility that defined the Holy Prophet in all conducts.

He urged Muslims to take note of the message of love, peace and unity that characterised the life of Prophet Muhammad, adding that; “We must work on ourselves to embrace our individual differences and pursue a harmonious coexistence with our neighbours, irrespective of colour, faith, and tongue.”