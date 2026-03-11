Adeleke Tackles APC Over Alleged N300bn Loan Plan

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke yesterday dismissed the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s allegation that his government is planning to secure a N300 billion loan using the 30 local government areas as collateral.

In a statement, the APC claimed that the state government met with council bosses at the State Secretariat in Abere, where the alleged borrowing plan was discussed.

The opposition party alleged that the proposed arrangement would involve securing about N10 billion in loans tied to each council. It said: “The development shows a disregard for the rule of law because the Supreme Court has affirmed the autonomy of local government councils across the country.”

However, in a statement, Adeleke denied any such loan plan, saying those who diverted N250 billion council fund would be punished The governor said: “Those who diverted and squandered Osun LG fund will surely be brought to book. Justice will surely be served.

“The mob occupation of the council secretariats and the diversion of LG funds into the pockets of cronies are major albatrosses for Osun APC and its leaders.”