Adeleke Swears In 25 Commissioners, Warns Them Against Corrupt Practices

…Adeleke, Deputy heads Works, Sports Ministries

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday swore in 25 commissioners with a charge to be efficient and effective in moving the state forward in line with his administration’s plans and policies.

However, the Governor made himself Commissioner in charge of Works while his Deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi was appointed to take charge of Ministry of Works and Special Needs.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new Commissioners was held at Bola Ige house, Governor’s office Abere, Osogbo, the state capital

Adekeke while addressing the newly sworn-in commissioners charges them to be productive and shun corruption.

He warned that he will not hesitate to sack any of them found to be wanting in any act of corruption capable of tarnishing the good interest of his administration which focuses on delivering the dividend of democracy to the good people of Osun State.

“You all were the product of stakeholders and as such must be above board and discharge your lawful responsibility with utmost sincerity

” it is important to affirm that my preoccupation throughout the process was a merit-based pathway.

“This passion of mine for putting together qualified hands was reflected in the template the party applied throughout.

” I seek a very responsive government that listens and satisfies the wishes of the people. So your goal must be real service to the people with honesty and integrity in public service. You must be above board. Corrupt conduct will be heavily sanctioned.

“As political heads of your ministries, you must be very innovative. Generate and implement new ideas.

“in times of national economic emergency, I love achieving much with little resources. Be prudent and adopt measures that reduce the cost of projects and services.

As we all know, I am a team player. There won’t be any room for solo actors in our cabinet. You must work as a team with a common goal to make a difference in the lives of our people.

Above all, my leadership is about due process and the rule of law. You must not cut corners. I will not compromise transparency and accountability.

” As you are coming on board, the task before us is enormous. We have a duty to turn our adversity into assets. We must re-engineer our economy, generate wealth, engage our youth, deepen our economic base, embrace the digital economy, and implement our climate action agenda.

“We are the innovators to overcome our state’s deficit across sectors. I know you are full of new options for the greater Osun agenda.

” I believe your heads and hands are full of solutions to governance problems of our time. Bring them on.

“You will find in me a receptive and supportive head of administration that will harness our potential and capacities, an executive retreat is in the making for all top appointees and officials.

He charged them to follow the five-point agenda of his administration in order to deliver the mission and vision of his government.

Full lists of the Commissioners are as follows;

Basiru Salam Ministry of Regional Integration and Special Duties,

Hon. Morufu Dele Ayanfe; Ministry of Science, Information and Communication Technology,

Mr Moshood Olagunju; Ministry of Youth Affairs,

Mrs Adenike Folasade Adeleke, Ministry of Federal Affairs,

Barr Dosu Babatunde, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs,

Mr Alfred Sesan Oyedele, Ministry of Transport,

Rev Bunmi Jenyo, Ministry of Commerce and Industry,

Hon George Alabi, Ministry of Land and Physical Planning,

Mr Sola Ogungbile, Ministry of Finance,

Prof. Morufu Ademola Adeleke, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning,

Barr Wole Jimi-Bada, Ministry of Justice,

Hon. Dipo Eluwole, Ministry of Education,

Mr. Gbola Faseru, Ministry of Agriculture,

Barr Sola Akintola, Ministry of Health,

Hon. Mayowa Adejorin, Ministry of Environment and Sanitation,

Barr Kolapo Alimi, Ministry of Information and Public Enlightenment,

Alhaji Aderibigbe Rasheed, Ministry of Home Affairs,

Hon Ayobola Awolowo, Ministry of Women Affairs and Children Welfare,

Mr Ojo Abiodun Bankole, Ministry of Tourism and Culture,

Alhaji Abdulganiyu Ayobami Olaoluwa, Ministry of Rural Development and Community Affairs,

Hon. Sunday Oroniyi, Ministry of Water Resources,

Hon. Biyi Odunlade, Ministry of Political Affairs and Inter-Government Affiliation,

Mr Soji Adeigbe, Commissioner for Government House Protocol,

Hon Festus Adeyemo, Commissioner for Energy,

Ministry of Works, Governor Ademola Adeleke,

Deputy Governor, Ministry of Sports and Special Needs, Prince Kola Adewusi.