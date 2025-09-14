Adeleke Surpasses APC’s Record In Three Years – Student Leaders

Student leaders from various higher institutions in Osun State have unanimously endorsed Governor Ademola Adeleke for a second term, declaring that his administration has outperformed the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s 12 years of governance in less than three years.

Speaking at a packed event in the Banquet Hall of the Government House, leaders of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Osun Students (NAOS) commended Adeleke for what they described as “visible transformation and democratic dividends” across the state.

Chairman of NANS, Joint Campus Council (JCC), Osun Axis, Comrade Ayobami Solomon Abel, praised the governor for his passionate dedication to development, stating that even “the blind can see” the progress under Adeleke’s leadership.

“As a student body, we are not here for praise singing. We are only here to acknowledge your good work. The people of Osun are feeling the very positive impacts of your administration. Your performance is far better than the 12 years of the previous APC government, and this fact is self-evident across the state,” Abel declared.

Echoing his remarks, Comrade Adedibu Mustafa Akinsumbo, President of NAOS, highlighted achievements in agriculture, education, health, workers’ welfare, infrastructure, sports, rural development, and cooperative empowerment, noting that Osun is experiencing unprecedented progress.

“Workers, farmers, artisans, and market women have all endorsed you for a second term. You earned those endorsements because of your exceptional performance despite threats and intimidation. We, your children, appreciate you and pledge to stand by you and your party now and in the future,” Akinsumbo stated.

The event was laced with chants and solidarity songs as student leaders chorused: “Adeleke, ma ba sere lo, ise re ma ntewa lorun o” (Adeleke, continue your good work, we are satisfied with your governance).

In his response, Governor Adeleke expressed gratitude for the endorsement, saying the widespread support from various groups has further strengthened his resolve to “break new grounds” in governance.

“We hope some failed opposition aspirants can see what Osun people are seeing and acknowledging. Those who failed their people when they had the opportunity should accept their past failures and surrender to the will of Osun people for Imole continuity,” Adeleke said.

He announced the approval of two coastal buses for NANS and NAOS, a technical assessment of campus internal roads, and urgent attention to bursary payments, adding that the Office of Students’ Affairs in his office would be further strengthened.

“To all students and leaders on Osun campuses, we will not take your support for granted. By God’s grace, I hope to move from an A rating today to an A-plus in the near future,” the governor declared to loud chants of aluta from the students.