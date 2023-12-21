Adeleke Sue For Peace Over Oyo, Osun Boundary Dispute

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has re-emphasized the value of embracing peace amid the ongoing dispute over the Oyo/Osun boundary, calling for a peaceful resolution to the contention.

At the same time, Governor Adeleke heavily criticized publications that attempted to change the Oyo/Osun boundary’s already-established facts.

During a meeting with officials from the National Boundary Commission (NBC) led by Oluwafemi Oshinaike on Wednesday, Adeleke expressed his commitment to addressing the situation.

He reassured that his administration is diligently working to prevent any escalation of conflicts that could potentially lead to disorder and lawlessness in the region.

The visit was deemed timely and respectable by the Governor, who was represented by Deputy Governor Kola Adewusi.

He noted: “My administration is committed to addressing the development and in doing so, we will not leave any stone unturned.

“All necessary arrangements are on a daily basis, being put in place to checkmate what could have led to lawlessness leading to the breakdown of law and order.”