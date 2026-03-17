Adeleke Stops Planned PPP Deal At Ilesa College Of Health Tech

Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed the board and management of Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesa, to stop further processing of a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) deal on the college’s land.

The governor’s action was predicated on a review of the proposed agreement between the college and the private sector partner, which was considered unfair and against the best interests of the college and the state.

Governor Adeleke then directed the board and the management of the college to discontinue the proposed PPP deal while the government looked inward to address the accommodation needs of the college.

After the recent Sally Tibbot incident, Governor Adeleke has further instructed agencies, parastatals and tertiary institutions to beware of legal agreements and proposals that are injurious to their institutions and the state at large. Adeleke’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, stated this in a statement