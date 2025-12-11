Adeleke Speaks On PDP Defection, Says Crisis Made Me Leave

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has broken his silence on the rumours making the rounds that he abandoned the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the platform he used to climb the political ladder, after announcing his membership in the Accord Party.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Governor Adeleke won the Accord Party primaries in Osun, which automatically made him the gubernatorial candidate in the 2026 election.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Governor Adeleke said he loves the PDP, but the ongoing crisis within the party left him with no choice but to find a stable platform to seek re-election in 2026.

According to the Governor, he had tried to resolve the PDP crisis, but it seemed to worsen over time, which made him join another political party.

“I love PDP, but with all the crises going on, you know about all these crises, I did my best, I tried, but everything seems to be falling apart every day. So, as a reasonable person, I had to make a decision and ask, ‘Where do I go from here?’” he said.

“That is why I decided to go to the Accord Party. It’s not true that I abandoned PDP. I love PDP, but I had to protect myself and protect my state because of the good work we have been doing, so that we can continue,” Adeleke added.

He also expressed confidence that political parties would matter less in his bid for re-election, insisting that the people of Osun State would vote based on personality and performance rather than party affiliation.

“I believe that the people love me in Osun State, so it is not all about parties now. Osun people are wise—they don’t judge you based on your party; they judge the person.

“What have you done? I have a track record, and that track record is what they will consider. Within three years, I know what we have achieved in our government, so it is about the person,” he said.

On Tuesday, Governor Adeleke announced that he has joined the Accord Party as a new platform to seek re-election in August next year.

The governor disclosed that he joined the Accord Party more than a month ago, precisely on 6th November 2025, as a platform to seek re-election in 2026.

He said the decision was made after weeks of consultation and deliberations with stakeholders and opinion leaders.

On Wednesday, a day after he made his defection public, Governor Adeleke was confirmed as the governorship candidate of the Accord Party in Osun State for the 2026 election.

The Chairman of the Screening Committee and National Organising Secretary of the party, Ibe Thankgod, said Adeleke met all the requirements for nomination and was subsequently cleared as the sole candidate for the party.