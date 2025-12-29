Adeleke Signs 2026 Appropriation Bill Into Law

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has signed the 2026 appropriation bill into law with a vow to ensure full implementation and with highlights of the deliveries of the last three years budgets.

Accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi; House Speaker, Adewale Egbedun; the Chief of Staff, Hon Kazeem Akinleye; the Head of Service, Elder Ayanleye Aina and members of the cabinet, Governor Adeleke said he signed into law the 2026 Appropriation bill to consolidate and expand governance and service deliveries in line with the five point agenda of our administration.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, the governor, according to his spokesperson in a statement, said the occasion launched into “The final year of our first term with expanded ambitions to complete ongoing projects and launch new initiatives for the good of our people”, reaffirming that his administration has delivered to the admiration of the public.

“Our administration has in the last three budget years laid solid foundation for the sustainable development of our dear state. We completed many abandoned projects and launched new ones.

“We paid billions of naira in pension and salary debt. We targeted workers welfare and approved and implemented payments of promotions arrears and paid many allowances which the previous government neglected.

“Our government touched previously neglected sectors, pouring funding into agricultural mechanisation, health and school rehabilitation, new five star stadium at Osogbo, over 250 kilometers of roads across the state, six different road dualisation in five major towns, three major flyover bridges to ease traffic congestion, innovations in energy, science and climate change among others.

“We ensure value for money in project selection and execution; we moderate the cost of project implementation and reform the procurement process in line with global best practices.

“We implemented local content policy. We stop capital flight which ensures Osun money service Osun people.

“We approved close to Four Billion Naira for disbursement into the cooperative movement. This is deepening the grassroots economy and fostering inclusive financing.

“We boost the domestic economy through an improved business environment. Ease of doing business was enhanced through tax harmonization to avoid multiple taxation, through a 45 days window for acquisition of Certificate of Occupancy.

“Our moribund free trade zones were reactivated and investment inflow has tripled from almost zero in 2022 to almost 40 percent increase under three years. Osun is today attracting multiple business delegations from all over the world.

“The outcome and outputs of our three years appropriation processes have been very positive. Our state came first in the South West on Primary Health care access for both 2024 and 2025.

“Osun performance in national examinations has improved from number 33 in 2022 to number seven for both 2024 and 2025.

“Osun debt profile has reduced by over 40 percent according to the federal Debt Management Office.

“Osun infrastructure deficit which was almost 80 percent as of 2022 is now reduced by 45 percent. Osun economy is under a responsible, transparent and accountable leadership.

“We have garnered several unsolicited local and international awards in recognition of our performance in office.

“Our good work is an open book which many observers acknowledge. We thank the public for their praises and acknowledgement of our contributions for state development”, the governor told the audience.

Speaking on the importance of Budget 2026, the governor said his team has resolved to consolidate our achievements across the sectors”, adding that “the year 2026 is a dual year of renewal of mandate and rolling out of a new agenda for the next four years.

“The consolidation for 2026 is a year of continuation, of further good governance and of continuity for sustainable governance.

“2026 is a loaded era as an election year when by God and people, our mandate will be renewed. But we should not allow governance to suffer. We must multi-task.

We promise Osun people full implementation of the new appropriation act. I charge each ministries and agencies to follow the established timelines for the budget execution.

“We will continue to focus on people’s welfare and complete all ongoing projects and programmes” , the governor posited.

He expressed profound gratitude to Osun people and residents for their unshaken faith in our leadership, declaring “I am personally overwhelmed by the deep love prayers and support from all segments of our society.

“This strong goodwill strengthens our resolve to work only for public interest and public good.

“I won’t disappoint the mass of our people, the artisans, the workers, the labour movement, the youth, the students, the women, our royal fathers and opinion leaders.

I remain faithful in service of the people, for the people and by the people”, the governor was quoted as saying in the press statement.