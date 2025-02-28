Share

Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, on Friday approved the constitution of a panel of inquiry to address the ongoing chieftaincy dispute between Esa-Oke and Ido-Ayegunle towns in the Obokun Local Government Council area.

New Telegraph recalls that the Owamiran of Esa-Oke, Oba Adeyemi Adediran, called on Governor Adeleke to fulfill his promise of establishing a panel of inquiry to investigate the crisis that erupted in Esa-Oke on February 3, 2025.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Oba Adediran expressed concern over the delay in the panel’s inauguration, stressing the community’s eagerness to present its case and seek justice following the deadly clash with the neighbouring Ido-Ayegunle community over a land dispute.

In a statement issued by Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to Governor Adeleke said the State government’s commitment to implementing the panel’s recommendations once submitted.

He said, “Governor Adeleke believes in justice and peace. We urge all parties to cooperate fully with the panel.”

The decision follows communal clashes that erupted after the appointment of a new traditional ruler.

The governor’s intervention came after his visit to both towns, where he condemned the destruction of properties and pledged to uncover the root causes of the conflict.

“We are committed to ensuring peace and justice. This panel will provide lasting solutions.”

The panel will be chaired by the Special Adviser to the Governor on House of Assembly Matters, Ropo Oyewole.

Other members include, Barrister Samuel Ojo, Special Adviser on Security Matters; M.O. Oyedeji, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Regional Integration; and J. Amusan, Director of Staff Welfare, Public Service Office.

“Mrs Adeola Ajekigbe, Deputy Director of Chieftaincy Affairs at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, has been appointed as the panel’s secretary.”

The team is expected to bring their expertise to resolve the long-standing conflict.

The terms of reference for the panel include “determining the remote and immediate causes of the crisis that began on January 30, 2025, following the State Executive Council’s approval of Prince Oluwatimileyin Oluyemi Ajayi as the Olojudo of Ido-Ayegunle.

“The panel will also assess damages and recommend remediation measures.

“In addition, the panel is tasked with proposing strategies to ensure lasting peace in the area and addressing any other matters deemed necessary for their investigation.

“Their findings and recommendations must be submitted within two weeks of the panel’s inauguration.”

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Dosu Babatunde, announced that the panel’s inauguration will take place on March 4, 2025, at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Osogbo.

“We expect the panel to carry out its duties diligently and fairly,” Babatunde stated.

“The government is determined to resolve this issue in the best interest of both communities.”

