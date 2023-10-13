Adeleke Sets To Revive Dead Projects, Businesses In Osun

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has said that his administration will do everything within its reach to revive all abandoned projects and businesses in the state.

The Governor also reiterated the commitment of his administration to facilitate skills acquisitions for citizens so as to boost business ownership in the state.

Adeleke stated this at the Osun State Local Government stakeholders awareness meeting in Osogbo, in preparation for the “2023 Osun Trade Fair” and unveiling of the prospectus for the fair.

The governor who spoke through the commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Reverend Bunmi Jenyo, explained that his administration is doing everything possible to revive the trade fair, by boosting Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises (SMEs) and creating an enabling environment for business investors in the state.

He said: “I am indeed delighted that the theme of this year’s Trade Fair, is “unlocking the industrialization potentials of Osun State” and its focus is on Agriculture, Mining and Micro, Small and Medium Industries.

“The theme falls in line with the current drive by the present administration to break away from a monolithic economy and develop the economic potentials of the State for diversification by harnessing our human and natural resources towards the State’s economic growth in order to improve the Standard of living of its citizens and securing a better economic climate for Osun State.

“It is the objective of governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke to revive all the abandoned projects and one of them is this trade fare at Aje international market.

“We will revive everything but to revive it we need to put something in place and that is what the governor is doing now.

“Unfortunately, Osun State is economically down at the moment. The previous governments in the state had put the state economy in the accident and emergency ward and intensive care unit, but this government is trying to activate it, to bring it alive for we know we are going to awaken it.

“We are going to make it alive, We are going to support it and make it come alive.”

He added that the Trade Fair will attract investors from all over the World, creating a platform for them to source local content from States where materials are sourced.

Also Speaking, the president of Osun State Chambers Of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Dr Olu Olujide said their meeting with Local government and other stakeholders is to discuss the 2023 Osun Trade Fair, the unveiling of the Osun 2023 trade fair prospectus and press conference on 2023 Osun Trade fair.

He said ” We want our GDP to move to the top 10 and that is why we are working with the government we want to move it to 10 positions before the first term of Mr governor and the only way to do that is to increase local production which is why we are laying emphasis on local government.

“We encourage Local government to mobilize their business owners within their corridor to come and showcase their business.

“Every Local Government Area of Osun State is blessed with resources to grow its economy, and I use this medium to call on the leadership of all the Local Government Councils in Osun State to participate actively at the Trade Fair, and to also sponsor small business owners in their areas to exhibit their products and services at the Fair.

He further stressed that the Osun Trade Fair is one of the veritable and sustainable platforms to promote economic development for Osun Nano, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (NSMEs), to place their goods and services on display for current and prospective customers, suppliers and other interested businesses which promotes home-grown value addition including innovation and technology.

He noted that this year’s objective of the trade fair is to intensify efforts towards boosting the capacity and quality of Osun industries.

He said, “The trade fair is to intensify efforts towards boosting the capacity and quality of Osun industries and to align efforts with the current initiative of Osun State Government through the Economic Development plan to drive the industrialization of the State for a progressive economy, through enhanced value addition in the non-oil sectors of the economy.

“To promote Osun locally made products and project Osun-based opportunities for industrial growth and development

“To expose and promote the vast investment and business opportunities in Osun State.To facilitate the exchange of technical and commercial information and the expansion of trade transactions in order to enhance the development of the Osun economy.

“To create a conducive atmosphere for demonstrating the latest industrial and technological innovations. To expose and promote the Osun exportable commodities, for robust economic growth and development.”