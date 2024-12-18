Adeleke Sets To Pardon Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Chicken, Egg

Share

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed he is seeking to pardon Segun Olowookere who was sentenced to death by hanging for allegedly stealing a fowl and eggs in 2010.

According to an interview with Nigerian actress, Biola Adebayo, “Talk to B”, the parents of the victim claimed that the police officers from the Osun command arrested Olowookere for stelling chicken and eggs, an offence he did not commit.

Olanrewaju, the man’s father, said a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) asked him to pay N30,000 for his son’s release, but N20,000 was all he could raise at the time. Folashade Olowookere, mother of the victim, said her son, who was 17 at the time of his arrest, has now spent over 14 years in prison since he was sentenced.

READ ALSO

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Adeleke directed the attorney-general and commissioner for justice in Osun to commence a full probe into the matter.

“I have received the report of a case of a young man reportedly sentenced to death by hanging in Osun State for stealing a fowl,” the statement reads.

“Consequently, I have directed the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Osun State to commence a full investigation into the matter and initiate processes to grant the prerogative of mercy to the young man.

“Osun is a land of justice and equity and must ensure fairness and protection of the sanctity of lives.

“I assure members of the public that this matter is receiving my direct attention with every sense of urgency also attached to our response to the matter.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"