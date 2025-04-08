Adeleke Seeks UK Subnational Investment

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday, at the House of Commons in London, tasked the United Kingdom (UK) government to focus on subnational investment in Nigeria, with emphasis on Osun State, which he described as the heartland of South-Western Nigeria.

The Governor made this call at an investment working visit hosted by the UK Prime Minister’s Envoy to Nigeria on Trade and Investment, Florence Eshalomi MP.

The event was attended by the management team of ESG Management Services UK Ltd and other private sector representatives.

Governor Adeleke said that this is the time for Nigeria and the UK to further strengthen bilateral business relations, citing that “the uncertainty in the global economy calls for more partnerships between and among members of the Commonwealth of Nations.”

“Aside from binational collaboration, we advocate a further linkage between the British economy and subnational entities in Nigeria. The opportunities and prospects are too significant to be ignored,” the Governor urged.

Making a strong case for Osun State as an investment destination, Adeleke noted, “Osun presents a rare opportunity for such an economic partnership.

“Osun State, with a population of about five million people, is the heartland of the Yoruba people. The South West comprises six States, but Osun State is at the core.”

“We have huge potential for investment in mining, agriculture, the digital economy, free trade zones, the creative economy, and others. We have a well-trained labor force and a commendable investment environment.”

“Osun boasts of being the most peaceful state in the country with a high rating in the ease of doing business.

“Our investment environment is boosted by a 45-day window for processing the Certificate of Occupancy, elimination of multiple taxation through a unified tax system, and the operation of a one-stop shop for investment processes.

“Above all, we have a strict system for the protection of investments and investors. An added advantage is our well-developed business community organized under the Osun State Chamber of Commerce and Industry,” the Governor, leading a team of businessmen and technocrats, emphasized.

He further said that the Osun government had reduced the State’s infrastructure deficit by over 50 percent, promising that by the 2025 intervention plans, the deficit reduction would exceed 70 percent.

In response to the Governor’s address, the UK Prime Minister’s Envoy expressed delight at the progress recorded by the Osun State government in attracting foreign direct investment.

She particularly noted that the current global uncertainty provides an incentive for new investment focus, identifying key positive indices that drive investment as highlighted in the Governor’s address.

Eshalomi confirmed that she had the mandate of the UK Prime Minister to forge closer links for investment between UK and Nigerian businesses, expressing happiness that the Osun State Chamber of Commerce was represented at the meeting.

She acknowledged that Osun had done significant groundwork in the areas of regulatory environment, ease of doing business, investment protection, and reliable investment partners, pledging to ensure a positive outcome in the engagement between Osun and the UK government.

The major highlight of the meeting was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for investment facilitation between the Osun State Government and a UK investment facilitation firm, ESG Management Services UK Limited.

The purpose of this MoU is to establish a collaborative framework through which ESGMS will assist the Osun State Government in sourcing and facilitating investment opportunities from UK-based companies in the sectors of agriculture, manufacturing, solid minerals, and other strategic areas. ESGMS will work to identify, manage, and position Osun State’s public assets to be investment-ready for UK trade and business interests.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the Osun State Government by the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, while Francisco Toju Da-Silva signed on behalf of ESGMS.

Members of the Osun State government who accompanied the Governor include the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Moruf Adeleke; Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Bunmi Jenyo; Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Tola Faseru; Special Adviser to the Governor on SDG, Bamikole Omishore; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Yetunde Esan; and Vice President of the Osun State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Olawale Rasheed.

