Adeleke Seeks Partnership With Lions Clubs For Grassroot Residents

Governor Ademola Adeleke has called on the Lions Clubs International to partner with his administration to extend humanitarian services and support to underserved communities across Osun State.

The governor made the appeal during the 18th Multi-District Convention of Lions Clubs International, attended by over 4,000 members from across Nigeria.

Represented by his deputy, Mr. Kola Adewusi, Governor Adeleke lauded the club for its long-standing global commitment to humanitarian service.

He urged members to explore opportunities for collaboration with the state government in order to enhance impact at the grassroots.

“I urge all delegates and members present to explore the many opportunities for collaboration with the State Government. Together, we can deliver even more meaningful change to our communities,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Multiple Council Chairperson of MD 404, Lion Anogwi Anyanwu, said the Lions Clubs have expanded their humanitarian efforts in response to the growing economic hardship across the country.

According to him, members of the club have continued to adjust their lifestyles in order to serve others and cushion the effects of economic reforms on vulnerable Nigerians.

“When hardship increases in the entire economy, it increases for everybody, and Lions have brought themselves out to be the people who suffer on behalf of others. So, when hardship increases, ours has increased doublefold. We are downgrading our lifestyle to serve others,” he stated.

Anyanwu further highlighted the club’s ongoing interventions, particularly in the health sector, and reaffirmed its dedication to uplifting underserved communities across Nigeria.

