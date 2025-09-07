Adeleke Resolves Ife PDP Feud, Stakeholders Reunite Ahead Of 2026

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has brokered peace within the Ife Federal Constituency of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urging stakeholders to resist divisive schemes allegedly engineered by the opposition.

The reconciliation was reached at a high-powered meeting attended by Deputy Governor Prince Kola Adewusi; Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Senator Lere Oyewumi; State PDP Chairman, Hon. Sunday Bisi; Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Kazeem Akinleye; Chairman of the Commissioners’ Forum, Alhaji Ganiyu Olaoluwa; and other party stalwarts.

At the end of the meeting, stakeholders declared the feud fully resolved, agreeing to forgive and unite in preparation for future electoral battles.

Governor Adeleke, while rounding off the deliberations, described the recent misunderstanding as a product of communication gaps and external attempts to destabilize the party. He commended the leaders for their openness and brotherly spirit in resolving the crisis.

“Throughout this meeting today, I see Ile Ife PDP truly united. From what I gathered, the issues stemmed from communication gaps and the deliberate plot of outsiders to divide us. Now that we know the root of the matter, I urge us to return to work.

“Our administration has done so much for Ifeland, and more is still coming. Ile Ife is a PDP territory, let’s sustain the tempo. I commend our elders, leaders, and party chiefs. Go back and keep working for the party’s victory,” the governor charged.

Earlier, State Chairman Hon. Sunday Bisi described the vote of no confidence that triggered the crisis as a family affair, stressing that all parties had demonstrated true love for the party by agreeing to reconcile.

“We are glad that all issues have been ironed out. It is the resolution of this meeting that statutory meetings for party mobilisation should resume immediately, while members must decisively frown at any act that may be misinterpreted as anti-party activity,” Bisi said.

With the reconciliation sealed, party leaders expressed confidence in the PDP’s strength in Ifeland as they prepare for the 2026 elections.