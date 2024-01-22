Adeleke Replies Osun APC, Says Tinubu Will Not Support Looting Of Public Assets

Governor Ademola Adeleke has responded to a recent comment made by the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the white paper report, asserting that President Bola Tinubu will not support the looting of public assets.

In a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke stated that the President has always commended him for clearing the mess he met in Osun while also emphasizing that President Tinubu abhors looting of public assets.

“I have interacted with President Tinubu a lot of times, and I know he appreciates my effort in cleaning the many messes I encountered in Osun.

“From the actions of the President, he has shown he is a man of due process and, as such, will never support looting of public assets. It’s now unfortunate that Osun APC is showing acts that are contrary to the President’s style of governance

“Moreso, at the inception of our government, I set up an Asset Recovery Committee, with most of those with government properties alerted to the need to return them. It is now the report of the committee I’m acting on as demanded by the good people of the state”, the Governor

Governor Adeleke made this known to pressmen after meeting with the management of Segilola Mining Company at the Governor’s office in Osogbo.

Governor Adeleke further asserts that since he took over, he has been governing the state without any partisan affiliation and has not dragged any political adversaries to the anti-graft agencies even when there are clear reasons to do so.

He said his administration would leave no stone unturned to recover all looted government properties while urging the appointees of the previous administration in the state to return all government properties in their care.

