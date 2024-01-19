Adeleke Removal Of Owa Of Igbajo Politically Motivated – APC

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the nullification of the selection process that produced Oba Adegboyega Famodun as the Owa of Igbajoland by Governor Ademola Adeleke, describing it as vindictive, frivolous, and an abuse of the governorship power.

It would be recalled that Adeleke, through his Executive Order issued on November 25, 2022, directed the Owa of Igbajoland, and two other traditional rulers to step aside from their palaces on the ground that the process that led to their emergence was marred with irregularities.

On Thursday, Adeleke released a White Paper on the report of a committee he set up 14 months ago to review the “stepping-aside” order, notwithstanding the pendency of the issues at the law courts.

The Osun State chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, on Friday asked Adeleke if he was not aware that the aggrieved Igbajo princes who contested and lost in the contest filed a suit in the Osun State High Court and that the governor himself is a defendant in the suit to which he has filed processes to challenge the competence of the suit?

“It is strange that Governor Adeleke, notwithstanding the pendency of the suit, keeps hounding, humiliating, and denying Oba Famodun his rights.

“The purported nullification of the process that produced the Owa of Igbajoland by the governor is a legal absurdity with a metaphorical foot of clay, waiting to fall like a pack of cards.

“The approach of Governor Adeleke on the issue flagrantly offends the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which allows for separation of powers among the Executive, the Legislature, and the Judiciary.

“Those who are thinking for Governor Adeleke should cover their faces in shame for encouraging him to be a judge in a case where he is a defendant.

“If this was going to be the outcome of his obnoxious Executive Order on the obaship matter, why did it take Adeleke so long a time to come up with such trash?

“The fact remains that the nullification of Oba Famodun’s emergence, which followed a due process, was bound to fail and has failed”, Lawal stated.