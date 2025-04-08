Adeleke Relaxes Curfew In Warring Communities

Share

Following the gradual return to peace in the crisis-torn communities of Ilobu, Ifon, and Erin-Osun in the Irepodun and Ifon-Orolu Local Government Areas of Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed the relaxation of the previously imposed 17-hour curfew to 12 hours daily.

This adjustment, according to security reports reaching the Governor, is a result of the increasing effectiveness of the ceasefire between the warring communities.

Effective Tuesday, April 8, 2025, the curfew will now run from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am daily until further notice, a statement from the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, disclosed.

Governor Adeleke said, “Now that peace is gradually taking root, I am pleased to announce the relaxation of the curfew in Ilobu, Ifon, and Erin-Osun communities from 17 hours to 12 hours daily.

“As Governor and Chief Security Officer of Osun State, I reaffirm my commitment to doing everything both morally and officially possible to bring this communal crisis to an amicable end.”

He expressed satisfaction with the cooperation of traditional rulers and residents of the affected communities, commending their efforts towards restoring peace.

The Governor also noted that the adjusted curfew hours would allow students sitting for WAEC, NECO, and JAMB examinations to do so without hindrance.

“We cannot allow the future of our children to be mortgaged,” he added.

Governor Adeleke, however, directed the joint security team comprising the Nigerian Army, Police, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to maintain 24-hour surveillance in the affected areas to enforce peace and lawfulness.

He warned that anyone or group found fomenting or aiding unrest would be dealt with according to the law.

Additionally, the Governor urged the 100-member Crisis Resolution Committee on the Ilobu-Ifon-Erin conflict to expedite their assignment and provide a lasting solution to the age-long communal dispute.

“My administration and the entire people of Osun State expect nothing less than a sustainable resolution from the committee,” he said.

Governor Adeleke also appealed to the indigenes of the three communities, both at home and abroad, to support the government’s peace efforts.

“Only in an atmosphere of peace and unity can meaningful growth and development be achieved in Ifon, Ilobu, Erin-Osun, and across the entire state,” he concluded.

