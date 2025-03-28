Adeleke Reiterates Commitment To Strengthening Osun Security

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening security by equipping the Amotekun Corps with the necessary logistics to enhance their operational efficiency.

Speaking at the passing-out parade of 1,150 newly recruited Amotekun operatives at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Ede, Adeleke assured that the State government would provide the corps with essential resources to combat crime effectively.

The Governor, who emphasized the significance of security in fostering development, said his administration was resolute in ensuring adequate funding for the security outfit to rid the state of criminal activities.

“Our determination to secure Osun State led us to deepen the personnel structure and operational capacity of the security outfit. We appointed new leadership with extensive experience in security operations and law enforcement,” Adeleke said.

He noted that the government had provided a befitting operational headquarters for the Corps, adding that his administration was implementing a reform agenda designed to enhance Amotekun’s efficiency.

“As part of our reform initiative, we have expanded the corps’ personnel strength, improved their training in law enforcement, and provided enhanced operational equipment and logistics.

“These measures will significantly strengthen Amotekun’s ability to fulfill its mandate,” he said.

Adeleke commended the first batch of trained operatives and assured them that more training exercises would be conducted soon.

He also reiterated his administration’s commitment to executing the planned upgrade agenda, pledging to provide Amotekun with the necessary tools, including Vehicles and Motorcycles, to bolster their operations.

The Governor further disclosed the legal reforms that had strengthened Amotekun’s mandate, adding that the service would benefit from the proposed security trust fund.

He urged the new recruits to uphold professionalism, avoid corruption, and exhibit patriotic commitment in their duties.

“To the leadership of Amotekun, continue implementing the reform agenda diligently. The corps must have a visible presence across the state while ensuring internal discipline.

“Any personnel who fail to align with the service’s mandate should be weeded out,” Adeleke charged.

He also emphasized the importance of synergy between Amotekun and other security agencies, urging the corps to collaborate closely with the police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security outfits in the State.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Osun Amotekun, retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police Wale Abass, called on Governor Adeleke to integrate the corps into the state’s civil service structure.

He noted that formalizing their employment status would boost morale and enhance their efficiency.

Abass commended the State government for its support during the recruitment exercise and assured that Amotekun would continue collaborating with other security agencies to ensure effective policing in Osun.

He also lauded the newly trained operatives for their commitment, noting that their expertise in tackling crimes such as kidnapping would complement the efforts of existing personnel in securing the State.

The event’s highlight was a demonstration of tactical rescue operations and a parade by the newly recruited Amotekun personnel.

