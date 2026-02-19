Adeleke Reduces Public Servants’ Work Hours Gor Ramadan, Lent Period

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has reduced public servants’ work hours for the Ramadan and Lent period.

Announcing the approval, Adeleke stated that the adjustment is intended to support workers during the fasting season.

The governor further explained that the new schedule will take effect from Thursday, February 19, 2026.

As contained in a circular issued by the Office of the Head of Service, Elder Ayanleye Aina, dated February 19, 2026, titled “Closure of Work During Ramadan and Lent Fasting Periods,” the directive reads:

“As part of the welfare packages of the state government for its workforce, the Executive Governor, His Excellency, Sen. (Dr.) Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, has graciously approved that public servants should close work by 2 p.m. from Mondays to Thursdays, and 1 p.m. on Fridays, during the ongoing Ramadan and Lent seasons only.

“This gesture of the governor is to enable public servants have sufficient time to pray for the existing peace and tranquillity in the state to continue unhindered, more so that the gubernatorial election is holding in the state this year. However, those on essential services, especially medical personnel, are excluded from this arrangement in view of the life-saving nature of their duties.

“Accordingly, all political office holders, accounting officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), heads of non-ministerial agencies and local government areas, as well as Local Council Development Authorities, are requested to comply and give the contents of this circular wide publicity among their staff.”