Adeleke Recreating, Expanding Iwo Central Business Districts –Spokesman

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke is the first governor to recreate and expand the Iwo central business districts through the integrated dualisation of Odo Ori-Post Office road as a strategy to boost the economic development of the town.

Olawale Rasheed, spokesman for the governor, said this while receiving the new leadership of the Federation of Iwo, Ayedire Olaoluwa Students Union (FILSU) in Iwo yesterday.

He mentioned Iwo Central Business District as the heart of the town, linking Akaso, Post Office, Jankara and Palace junction,s posited that the governor is deliberately revolutionising business and economic life o the Central part of Iwo alongside Junction roundabout.

He said: “What is happening to Iwo in the infra sector is unprecedented. “This is beyond road dualisation; it is not a beautification exercise; this is a deliberate re-engineering of the heartland of Iwo. “A triangular economy from the main roundabout to the palace and to Junction Osogbo is being recreated and expanded.

“In the 90s, during the time of our fatherfigure, Chief Adedeji Gbadegesin, as chairman of Iwo local government, I, the late Tunde Akinlawon and other youth leaders presented a Central Business District Development plan to him on his first day in office.”