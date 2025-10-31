Adeleke Reaffirms Commitment To Grassroots Governance

…Says Devt Must Begin From Bottom

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has restated his administration’s commitment to building development from the grassroots, insisting that genuine progress can only be achieved when communities at the local level are empowered and involved in governance.

Speaking through Dr Biyi Odunlade, Commissioner for Rural Development and Community Affairs, at a grassroots engagement forum in Abere, Governor Adeleke said the state government was focused on deepening people-oriented projects and ensuring inclusivity in its policies.

“Every politics begins at the grassroots,” Adeleke said. “If politics is not strengthened from the grassroots, we cannot have development.”

The event brought together community leaders, market women, students, youths, and artisans to review ongoing development initiatives and identify new community needs. The governor, while appreciating their support, assured participants that his administration’s policies would continue to prioritise rural areas.

“We appreciate your cooperation and trust. You will never regret supporting this government,” Adeleke said. “By the grace of God, our focus on the people will continue to yield results that everyone can celebrate.”

The organiser of the programme, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Rural Development and Community Affairs, Hon. Adetunji Ajala, said the engagement was designed to strengthen dialogue between the government and the people to identify areas that require further attention.

“We want to hear directly from the people — what has been done, what still needs to be done,” he said. “That’s the only way governance can remain relevant to the people.”

Ajala highlighted projects such as rural electrification, feeder road construction, farmer empowerment schemes, and the “Rara Project” aimed at improving the transportation of farm produce as part of the administration’s achievements.

He added that the government’s success was reflected in the testimonies from rural communities.

Commissioner for Rural Development and Community Affairs, Alhaji Ganiyu Olaoluwa, also outlined the progress recorded under the Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA), where communities contribute 5% of project costs while the state covers the remaining 95%.

He noted that several World Bank-assisted projects — including roads and transformer installations — would be commissioned by November 27.

Olaoluwa praised Ajala for initiating the grassroots forum, describing it as a vital feedback mechanism for government accountability and performance tracking.

Market leaders, including Alhaji Ismaila Olaiya, Chairman of the Osun State Market Association, lauded the Adeleke administration for its strides in infrastructure, education, and community development.

“Governor Adeleke has shown that governance is about people, not politics,” Olaiya said. “He has touched the lives of ordinary citizens across the state.”

Alhaji Agbajelola Salam, Chairman of the Community Governance Council (CGC) in Osun State, described Governor Adeleke as a Godsent to the people of Osun State, noting his impact within 3 years of his administration.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke is a Godsent to the people of Osun state, because what he has done within these 3 years is very superb compared to those who spent 12 years without nothing, and people should be ready to vote for him for a second term,” Salam said.

He explained the event’s focus on grassroots improvement, noting a shift from traditional communal practices like “aaro” and “owe” in Yoruba culture to modern Community Groups (CGs).

Discussing on how the grassroot is improving, in the olden time, we use to do “aaro” “owe”, as it is called in Yoruba, but now it has expanded to the use of CGs in each communities, for example in Osun state, we have about 3,000 CGs in which each communities has their representatives through out the state,” Salam added.

He credited the governor with enhancing rural life. “Our governor has been able to do everything possible to make sure that the life in the rural areas is superb compared to that of the olden days,” Salam stated.

Olaiya called on Osun residents to vote massively for Adeleke in his second term, describing him as “the man of the people.”