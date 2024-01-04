Adeleke Reads Riot Act To Cabinet Members

…Sets up monitoring, evaluation team

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke yesterday read the riot act to the members of the State Executive Council on service delivery, setting up a monitoring and evaluating unit for quarterly performance review of cabinet members.

Addressing the 2024 maiden meeting of the State Executive Council, the state Governor directed council members “to redouble our efforts in service delivery to our people. We should note particularly that 2024 is a critical year for this administration.

“By December, we will be reaching the mid-term. We must move fast in the implementation of our sectoral plans. You all must work hard in your various ministries to achieve set goals.

“Kindly be informed that I have set up a discreet Monitoring and Evaluation Team to prepare quarterly reports on Ministries and assess the performance of members of the cabinet. Even though you did not sign a performance bond on assumption of office, you will henceforth be evaluated on your service delivery.

“We will not hesitate to remove from office any appointee that fails to deliver based on Monitoring and Evaluation reports.

“As we commence the 2024 governance activities, I call on cabinet members to maintain a united front. The Cabinet is one united family with equal rights and privileges for members. That is a settled matter in line with best practices. There must be an immediate end to rivalry and segregation within the Cabinet.

“I also want to urge cabinet members to focus on serious state matters rather than lobbying around issues of personal benefits. I have told you all, times without numbers, before and after your appointment, that we need to make sacrifices. We must offer what we can do for our state, not asking what our state can do for us. That is the path of patriots,” he affirmed