Adeleke Reacts As Stakeholders Fail To Celebrate His Kind Gesture (Video)

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has expressed his disappointment with the stakeholders of the state for not acknowledging his “kind gesture” of deciding to share his security votes.

Adeleke voiced his dissatisfaction on Thursday during the inaugural edition of the state governor’s interactive session with the residents of the state.

He announced that upon taking office, he was informed that he had security funds ranging from N500 million to N600 million. However, he instructed state officials to reallocate these funds towards developmental projects within the state.

However, Adeleke was somewhat disappointed as he felt that the attendees at the event did not show enough enthusiasm or appreciation for his decision.

Criticizing the stakeholders, the Governor pointed out that if it were in America, people would have risen to their feet and applauded for a duration of 20 minutes.